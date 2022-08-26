Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and Northview/Kodak Fire Department Named Bms Neighborhood Heroes

Read full article on original website
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
'Kingsport is that kind of community ... ' McDonald's was looking for
In my last column, I reported that Kingsport’s first McDonald’s opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. I’ve since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.
New Attraction in Sevierville TN: Dig’n Zone Theme Park
Have you ever imagined yourself working on a big job site with the access and knowledge to man construction equipment? Perhaps your young child is obsessed with playing with toy construction equipment? Well, a chance to do all of that in real life is coming to Sevierville! Dig’n Zone Theme Park, a construction theme park that will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment, is scheduled to open in Sevierville in spring 2023! Here’s everything we know about this new attraction in Sevierville, Dig’n Zone Theme Park:
VA shares more details regarding surgery delays
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After equipment issues caused sterilization capacity to drop at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC), medical staff say the facility is running at 70% capacity as of Monday. Dean B. Borsos, director of the facility, told News Channel 11 that only elective procedures are affected by the reduced […]
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival showcases multiple cultures in East Tennessee
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The annual HOLA Lakeway International Food Festival brought not only different foods and products from around the world, but also entertainment and connection, to East Tennessee. The event took place on Saturday near Historic Downtown Morristown at the Morristown Farmers Market area, where hundreds of...
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
Teen accused of bringing assault rifle to Christian Academy of Knoxville, trying to ‘confront teacher’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for bringing an assault rifle onto Christian Academy of Knoxville’s campus, an incident report obtained by WVLT News stated. According to the report, law enforcement got a tip saying Aidan Eldridge “wasn’t in his right mind” and was “enroute [SIC]...
The Holistic Connection is Now Open on Gay Street
The founder of The Holistic Connection, Mike Solomon, was on hand to join local franchise owners Rekesh Ali and John Slota and the newly minted employees of the business to cut the ribbon and officially open for business. They’ve been open for several weeks and business has, by all accounts, been good.
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rental
Tired of the same old weekend getaways? Maybe it's time to try staying in a converted WWII train car. In Maryville, Tennessee host Dean Smith spent 8 months converting a 1943 WWII troop train kitchen car into a beautiful short-term rental space.
Knoxville groups push Tennessee governor to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival returns Labor Day weekend
DUFFIELD — Labor Day is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for some live mountain music in Southwest Virginia. The 19th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will be held in the amphitheater at Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield, Virginia, on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design
We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
New LGBTQ-led church coming to Johnson City
There is a new church coming to Johnson City that wants to go beyond just being inclusive. Christ’s Redemption Church, which is led by Alex and Chris Burchnell and Curtis Walsh, is a sabbath-
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
