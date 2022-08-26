ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton looking forward to ‘fun-filled school year’

WILTON — With their summer reprieve in the rearview mirror of the bus window, Wilton students returned to the classroom Monday to start a brand new year. Teachers and administration lined the front doors of each district school to welcome the students back and bid them adieu after their first full day.
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Over 50 years in classrooms, rituals pivot

I got a message from a former student last week about school starting. She graduated in May, and this is the first late summer where she hasn’t had to think about school starting in the fall, and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself. She joked about an incoming identity crisis.
BETHEL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Westport, CT
Entertainment
City
Westport, ME
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Entertainment
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Maine Entertainment
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short

It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order

WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
WILTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy