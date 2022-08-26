Read full article on original website
Feathers of injured osprey pulled from Norwalk Harbor will be used to treat other injured birds
NORWALK — An injured bird pulled from Norwalk Harbor by the police marine unit did not survive its ordeal, but its feathers will be used to help other birds in similar predicaments. Christine Peyreigne of the Weston-based wildlife sanctuary Christine’s Critters, said the osprey, a fish-eating raptor, was too...
Wilton looking forward to ‘fun-filled school year’
WILTON — With their summer reprieve in the rearview mirror of the bus window, Wilton students returned to the classroom Monday to start a brand new year. Teachers and administration lined the front doors of each district school to welcome the students back and bid them adieu after their first full day.
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric spreading thanks to ‘bad actors’ on social media, report says, and even CT isn't safe
The mural atop New Haven’s East Rock with big, bold pink letters outlined in electric blue and set against a white back drop – the colors of the transgender pride flag, looked out over the Elm City like a proclamation. “Trans Love,” the mural said, sending a message...
Opinion: Over 50 years in classrooms, rituals pivot
I got a message from a former student last week about school starting. She graduated in May, and this is the first late summer where she hasn’t had to think about school starting in the fall, and she wasn’t quite sure what to do with herself. She joked about an incoming identity crisis.
Real estate asking prices are coming down in CT, but rising interest rates are hurting buyers
To get a sense how hard interest rates are hitting Connecticut home buyers, one need only contrast two homes purchased this year at the median price of $342,500 — one, a three-bedroom colonial in Woodbridge; the other, a two-bedroom ranch seven miles away in Hamden, with both built in the post-war suburban boom.
Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short
It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order
WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
Trial of Patrick McCaughey, CT man accused of pinning cop during Capitol riot, to begin Monday
Patrick McCaughey III, a Ridgefield man accused of crushing a police officer in a doorway during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building, has waived his right to a jury trial and will instead have his case heard before a federal judge starting Monday in Washington D.C., his lawyer said.
