To help make improved investment choices in an uncertain market, let’s look at two of our expert analyst Brandon Couillard’s top picks for 2022. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at two top picks that senior Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard is optimistic about. Couillard is the Senior Vice President of Jefferies and an expert in the Healthcare space, with a special focus on Dental, Diagnostics & Life Science Tools. Couillard has deep experience covering U.S.-based healthcare stocks and he is highly optimistic about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO