tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s discover why FRHC, PDD, IONS, CTLT, and TELL stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Freedom Holding...
tipranks.com
British stock market today, Tuesday August 30 – what you need to know
Traders return after yesterday’s bank holiday – here’s what you need to know. Stock traders in London are returning from holiday today, following losses in Europe on Monday – and still processing the fallout from Friday’s bankers meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced plans to follow through with interest rate rises even if they “bring some pain to households and businesses”.
tipranks.com
‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank’s intention to curb inflation even if it causes “some pain” spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its...
tipranks.com
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Retail stocks face another round in the ring with a gloomy Mr. Market, as margin-eroding inventory gluts and discretionary demand decay looks to weigh on coming quarters. Despite the headwinds, though, some beaten-up retail stocks are still more than worth owning as they fight through what could be transitory issues.
tipranks.com
Here’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
On paper, KB Home delivered solid results for its second quarter earnings results and encouraged observers by holding true to its forward guidance. However, overwhelming economic pressures might bode poorly for KBH stock. Investors assessing the narrative for homebuilding company KB Home (KBH) face a tough dilemma. On one hand,...
tipranks.com
Invitation Homes Stock: Are the Risks Worth It?
With hybrid working conditions gaining further traction, residential rents have remained elevated and even surged further despite the pandemic easing. Accordingly, Invitation Homes continues to enjoy robust momentum while its outlook and dividend growth prospects remain robust. Still, there are multiple risks attached to the residential market at this point, which could threaten the stock’s premium valuation.
tipranks.com
Ammunition Stocks are Set to Rise. Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Could Benefit.
Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
tipranks.com
3 Dividend Stocks Analysts Are Rating a Strong Buy
Given the current market uncertainty, investors may find refuge in value investments or dividend stocks. Join Ari Gutman in today’s segment as he shares what 3 dividend stocks analysts are currently rating as ‘Strong Buys!’
tipranks.com
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock: Here’s What to Expect from Q2 Results
ChargePoint’s second-quarter results may be impacted by supply chain issues and increased input costs. However, in the long run, the company may be able to beat these headwinds and turn profitable. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is scheduled to release its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending July...
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Hedge Your Portfolio Against Inflation: XOM and MPW
Despite high inflation, a few stocks remain unfazed and act as solid hedges. Here we’ll focus on one stock from the energy space (higher commodity prices to support energy stocks) and a REIT (with inflation-protected cash flows) to counter the negative impact of inflation on the portfolio. As opposed...
tipranks.com
Five-Star Analyst Brandon Couillard Favors These 2 Stocks
To help make improved investment choices in an uncertain market, let’s look at two of our expert analyst Brandon Couillard’s top picks for 2022. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at two top picks that senior Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard is optimistic about. Couillard is the Senior Vice President of Jefferies and an expert in the Healthcare space, with a special focus on Dental, Diagnostics & Life Science Tools. Couillard has deep experience covering U.S.-based healthcare stocks and he is highly optimistic about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).
tipranks.com
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
tipranks.com
Snowflake Stock’s Rebound Could Continue, Even as Market Rally Fades
Snowflake stock took off following its incredible Q2 earnings result that saw revenue soar 83%. Even as a recession looms, Snowflake has the tools to continue beating expectations that still seem far too modest, given the caliber of its management. Shares of data-warehousing service provider Snowflake (SNOW) heated up last...
tipranks.com
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
Moderna’s patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer and BioNTech, if successful, may see it get a cut of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine sales. However, a setback could weigh heavily on Moderna’s stock. TipRanks’ data shows smart retail portfolios have been buying the dip in Moderna stock. Moderna (MRNA)...
tipranks.com
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
EV stocks have underperformed this year due to higher battery and other component costs. EV makers and battery manufacturers are aggressively ramping up capacity, which should drive down costs and support mass adoption. Regardless of regulatory support and strong demand, EV stocks have underperformed this year. For context, Tesla stock...
tipranks.com
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Dismal Second Quarter
Baidu’s Website Traffic Trends signal that the technology giant may report weak second-quarter results. However, possible growth catalysts secure Baidu’s long-term trajectory. Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on August 30, before the market opens. Baidu specializes in...
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. market averages fell more than 3% across the board Friday, following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. Our Stock of the Week is a Commodity name. The broader U.S. market averages fell more than 3% across the board Friday, following hawkish...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why These Wall Street Analysts Are Recommending Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock
Three analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock on August 29. Let’s learn more about what triggered their optimism. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 14 on September 7, three Wall Street analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 29. This shows that the Street is impressed with CEO Tim Cook’s endeavor in achieving the target launch date despite supply chain issues and COVID-19-related shutdowns. The analysts who have recently reiterated a Buy rating on Apple stock are David Vogt of UBS (NYSE:UBS), Samik Chatterjee of J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), and Daniel Ives of Wedbush.
tipranks.com
Here’s How the SEC’s New Rules Could Impact ESG Stocks
The SEC is taking rapid strides in the ESG space with new rules for investment participants and corporates. As a result, the spotlight on ESG names continues to get brighter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is focusing on making the right climate risk information available to stockholders, so that they can make the right decisions. It has proposed rules to improve disclosures from investment advisers and investment companies, as well as rules related to corporate emissions. However, a number of names, including Blackrock (BLK), Microsoft (MSFT) (GB:0QYP), and Salesforce (CRM) (GB:0QYJ), have made some suggestions.
