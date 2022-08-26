Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Inside Jill Biden’s health battles while in the White House as she’s prescribed Paxlovid for Covid fight
NEWS of Jill Biden’s positive Covid test came just weeks after her husband Joe battled the virus. The First Lady, 71, is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate at her vacation home in South Carolina for at least five days. Communications director Elizabeth Alexander revealed that Biden has been...
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Trump's Surgeon General Calls Hateful Reaction to Fauci Retirement 'Scary'
Republicans and right-wing commentators have criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following news that he will be leaving his position at the NIAID after 38 years.
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock Ahead of Atlanta Conference
The Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign has been hit with a series of controversies and scandals.
Beating expectations in November could leave Democrats stuck with Biden in 2024
The midterm elections could go a long way toward determining whether President Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee in 2024.
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
President Biden's Approval Rating Is on the Rise, Reaching Highest Percentage Since Early June
President Joe Biden is slowly earning back Americans' trust after a series of legislative wins by the Democrat-controlled Congress boosted his party's enthusiasm. According to a new opinion poll by Reuters and Ipsos, Biden's approval rating has risen to 41%, the highest number he's seen since early June. The president...
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
Washington Examiner
Democrats prepare to sell Biden as consequential president this fall
Democrats are set to roll out a major spending campaign that will highlight the benefits of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act while seeking to recast President Joe Biden as a consequential and effective leader. Biden is spending much of August on vacation, but his Cabinet members have spread out...
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll
Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.
Over a Third of Info Shared by GOP Candidates Is Misinformation: Report
Researchers found that 36 percent of news shared by Republican candidates came from unreliable sites, compared to just 2 percent for Democrats.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Security Problems After 'Fake Heiress,' FBI Raid
Trump's Florida residence and private club is at the center of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office.
Privileged Documents Between Trump, His Attorney Found During FBI Raid: DOJ
The Justice Department said it had used a "filter team" to review the Mar-a-Lago documents, eliminating the need for a special master to be appointed.
