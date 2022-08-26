ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Soccer Defeats South Florida on Penalty Kick Goal

The No. 24 UNC men’s soccer team completed an unbeaten weekend at Dorrance Field Sunday night, defeating visiting South Florida by a 1-0 margin. A first-half penalty kick goal from Milo Garvanian was all the Tar Heels needed. The veteran Garvanian, a graduate midfielder from Albuquerque, N.M., has been...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 2

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Live and Local with Red October!

Chase Davenport of Red October joined Aaron on Live & Local this week, ahead of the release of a new EP in September and a full-length album in the winter. Red October (named for the Sean Connery movie) is Davenport’s one-man project, though he brings a band on stage for live performances. (You can frequently catch him at the Station in Carrboro on Monday nights.) Davenport just released Red October’s debut single, “Stressed Out,” earlier this summer. The EP, due out September 16, has a striking title: “Don’t Do Coke in the Restroom.”
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In

After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Akalema Pherribo

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Akalema Pherribo — a beloved local Chapel Hill transit operator, who made public transit possible for nearly two decades, who left us all too soon. Pherribo’s time as a pillar of community and inspiration to people all over our community lives on in all of us, and we recognize his influence by making him this week’s Hometown Hero.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham’s Unaffiliated Voters Now Outnumber Party

Christine Mayfield has been a registered Democrat since she was old enough to cast her first ballot. Now, at 70, she’s decided to make the switch from “D” to “U” — becoming a registered unaffiliated voter after coming to the conclusion that her political party of choice failed to make meaningful change, even when it had power in the legislature.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

