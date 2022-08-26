Chase Davenport of Red October joined Aaron on Live & Local this week, ahead of the release of a new EP in September and a full-length album in the winter. Red October (named for the Sean Connery movie) is Davenport’s one-man project, though he brings a band on stage for live performances. (You can frequently catch him at the Station in Carrboro on Monday nights.) Davenport just released Red October’s debut single, “Stressed Out,” earlier this summer. The EP, due out September 16, has a striking title: “Don’t Do Coke in the Restroom.”

CARRBORO, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO