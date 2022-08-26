Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
A man who won the lottery after being desperate for change for the laundry machinesKath LeeDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Overcomes Shaky Defense, Trounces Florida A&M 56-24 in Season Opener
Florida A&M came into the Week 0 matchup with Carolina in Kenan Stadium down 20 players (including star linebacker Isaiah Land) and dressed only seven offensive linemen. And yet, the Rattlers scored 24 points against new coordinator Gene Chizik’s defense. The scoring came in a losing effort: UNC won,...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Soccer Defeats South Florida on Penalty Kick Goal
The No. 24 UNC men’s soccer team completed an unbeaten weekend at Dorrance Field Sunday night, defeating visiting South Florida by a 1-0 margin. A first-half penalty kick goal from Milo Garvanian was all the Tar Heels needed. The veteran Garvanian, a graduate midfielder from Albuquerque, N.M., has been...
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 2
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 2!. Up next: at Bartlett Yancey (Caswell County) East Chapel Hill (0-2): Lost to Cedar Ridge, 8-6 Up next: vs. Carrboro. Carrboro (1-1): Beat Graham (Alamance County), 14-6.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Back to School, Chapel Hill Murder, UNC Football
In today’s news: CHCCS and OCS students head back to school, Chapel Hill Police make an arrest in a murder case, and UNC football wins.
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Red October!
Chase Davenport of Red October joined Aaron on Live & Local this week, ahead of the release of a new EP in September and a full-length album in the winter. Red October (named for the Sean Connery movie) is Davenport’s one-man project, though he brings a band on stage for live performances. (You can frequently catch him at the Station in Carrboro on Monday nights.) Davenport just released Red October’s debut single, “Stressed Out,” earlier this summer. The EP, due out September 16, has a striking title: “Don’t Do Coke in the Restroom.”
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
chapelboro.com
Hometown Hero: Akalema Pherribo
This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Akalema Pherribo — a beloved local Chapel Hill transit operator, who made public transit possible for nearly two decades, who left us all too soon. Pherribo’s time as a pillar of community and inspiration to people all over our community lives on in all of us, and we recognize his influence by making him this week’s Hometown Hero.
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Unaffiliated Voters Now Outnumber Party
Christine Mayfield has been a registered Democrat since she was old enough to cast her first ballot. Now, at 70, she’s decided to make the switch from “D” to “U” — becoming a registered unaffiliated voter after coming to the conclusion that her political party of choice failed to make meaningful change, even when it had power in the legislature.
chapelboro.com
As Opioid Crisis Worsens, Incoming Settlement Money Could Be A Boost
In 2020, more than 3,300 North Carolinians died from an overdose, according to state data. Since then, experts say the numbers have gotten worse, with a 20 percent increase in 2021 and signs that rate is continuing to grow. Dr. Robyn Jordan is an Assistant Professor in the UNC School...
