Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Whether you believe it or not, it has nearly been 25 years since Princess Diana passed away following an unexpected car crash. During her time as princess and in the many years following her death, Princess Diana has become a major figure for many who saw her as the “People’s Princess” due to her bucking of many traditions and strong efforts to reach out to the community through many different charitable causes. Of course, much of her time in the public eye was also...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO