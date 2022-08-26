ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is it worth having a flutter on home lash-extensions kits?

By Anita Bhagwandas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1173j5_0hW9HSYL00
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/The Guardian

The hack

Using a Lashify at-home kit to apply your own lash extensions, DIY style.

The promise

This kit was hailed a saviour over lockdown for those who couldn’t have their usual professional lash extensions. It now has a passionate online following, but is Lashify worth the pricy £145 for the starter kit?

The test

After watching the YouTube demo several times I clean my lashes with the Lashify Pre-Cleanse (£32) and apply a layer of the included lash glue using its mini mascara wand.

Once they are dry enough to feel tacky I use a second glue underneath my lashes, close to the waterline – the glues are different strengths so hold differently. Then I apply the “gossamer” or mini lash strip (4mm long) to the gluey lash line, holding to “fuse” them, repeating until the full set of six are on, then sealing them with a swipe of the “glass” topcoat.

The verdict

Initially, applying a set took me an hour, but I got it down to 20 minutes. They’re easier to apply than false lashes, look more natural and work out cheaper than extensions – although I’m still working on how to remove them tidily enough to reuse them (new gossamers cost around £20 a set). Mine lasted three days, ideal for temporary extra flutter, and a worthwhile investment for false-lash wearers.

