ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather tracker: parched eastern England gets a burst of rain

By Brendan Jones for MetDesk
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hd9sR_0hW9HRfc00
Rain on Wimbledon Common in south-west London on Thursday.

For some parts of central and eastern England that have not seen appreciable rainfall for several weeks, there was a change of fortunes on Thursday as heavy rain and thunderstorms developed. Over a wide area across the east Midlands, East Anglia and south-east England, 20-30mm of rain was recorded during Thursday morning, which is between a third and a half of what we would normally expect in the month of August.

Across parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and London, as much as 60-80mm of rain fell, and in some cases more than 50mm fell in the space of an hour. This brought some localised flooding, partly owing to the very dry ground conditions that allowed water to run off very quickly. There were also thousands of lightning strikes across the region, particularly during the early morning.

Despite the heavy rainfall on Thursday, many more significant rain events will be required before groundwater levels are restored to normal conditions, and a lot of dry weather is forecast over the next few days.

Meanwhile, torrential downpours have continued to bring widespread and severe flooding to parts of Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan over the past few days. During the weekend, an estimated nine deaths were reported south of Kabul in Logar province, while up to 40 people were reported to have died due to flooding in bordering Pakistan.

As the clean-up operation begins, it has been reported that more than 900 people have died due to monsoon rains in Pakistan since June, and thousands more have been displaced by mandatory evacuations as flood waters rise.

Although the monsoon is a seasonal weather phenomenon that historically has brought severe flooding, the intensity and frequency of downpours has increased in recent times, which is believed to be linked to climate breakdown.

Parts of China have endured months of excessive heat this summer, making it the worst heatwave since records began in China nearly 60 years ago. Maximum temperatures over the last few days in south-western provinces have continued to reach into the high 30s or low 40s Celsius, with overnight minimum temperatures not dropping below the high 20s in places.

Scientists believe that the heatwave in China this year may rank as the worst anywhere in the world in recorded history.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#England#Lightning Strikes#Parched#Pakista
The Independent

All of south-west England now in drought following extreme dry conditions

All of south-west England is now in drought following some of the driest conditions in nearly 90 years, the Environment Agency has said.The Wessex area – which includes Bristol, Somerset, Dorset, south Gloucestershire and parts of Wiltshire – has been declared in drought status.The move means 11 of the 14 Environment Agency areas in England are now in drought status, with the rest of the South West – Devon, Cornwall and Isle of Scilly – already designated as being in drought earlier this month.River levels across our Wessex area are exceptionally low – many showing the lowest flows on recordEnvironment...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Cyclone could hit the UK this week bringing heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms

A cyclone could hit the UK this week bringing heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms, forecasters have warned.With the jet stream positioned to the north, the first half of this week will be fairly fine and settled for most as high pressure dominates our weather.But looking forward to Friday and into the weekend, that jet stream is expected to dive south, driving low pressure to our shores, making the weather more unsettled.The Met Office has said it expects two low-pressure centres – which it described as being synonymous with cyclones – to move towards the UK, bringing with it heavy...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

420K+
Followers
96K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy