WCAX
Waffle Wagon introduced in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A food truck in Cambridge is serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. The Waffle Wagon business started in 2020 by a couple of friends who were tired of working in the food business during COVID. The idea was to introduce diversity in foods to more Vermonters, so the owners introduced a new way to eat waffles to the community.
vermontjournal.com
Best of Vermont Summer Festival car show
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce announces all the winners from the recent Best of Vermont Summer Festival in Ludlow, Vt. The festival organizers also wanted to thank all the sponsors, vendors, performers, and attendees. For the Car Show, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Lifestyles Real...
colchestersun.com
The Guilty Plate returns to Colchester, chicken and rooster decor included
The Guilty Plate Diner in Colchester might be under new ownership, but it’s still full of chicken and rooster decor. “We didn’t want to change much because we wanted to keep the feeling of the Sunday crowd alive, and we don’t intend to,” Darrell Langworthy told the Sun.
vermontcatholic.org
Essex Junction outdoor Mass
Edmundite Father Charles Ranges celebrated an outdoor “Mass on the Grass” Aug. 28 on the back lawn of Holy Family Rectory in Essex Junction. Father Ranges, pastor of the Essex Catholic Community, greeted the congregation by reminding them that they are stewards of creation and need to take seriously Pope Francis’ call to respect and care for this wonderful gift from God.
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
vermontbiz.com
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Mineville, NY USA
I found a quilted heart while taking my dog for an evening walk. I haven’t heard of quilted hearts but was attracted to the bright color. It made me happy to think that someone was kind enough to make and leave it for a stranger to find. Thank you to whoever left it. The world is a little less cold because someone cares. It’s now hanging on my fridge as a reminder.
The Valley Reporter
A summer of observations – Mad River Watch comes to a close
On August 21 and 22, teams of Mad River Watch volunteers visited their field sites to collect data and make environmental observations for the sixth and final time this summer. This article is part of an ongoing series that shares highlights from this field work as well as lessons learned from this year and the past 38 years of Friends of the Mad River’s (FMR) Mad River Watch program.
The Valley Reporter
Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2
(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WCAX
In the Garden: Fixing dead grass
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
WCAX
Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction
Man charged with negligent operation after...
WCAX
Burlington VFW to transform into housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VFW in Burlington is getting a makeover. The Champlain Housing Trust will be transforming the current site into a five-story apartment building. Their CEO Michael Monte says they’ve been in talks with the organization for about a year. The top floors will host 38...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016
VSECU officials say pause on new cannabis accounts likely 'temporary'. Updated: 4 hours ago. Officials with the Vermont State Credit Union on Friday...
informnny.com
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
WCAX
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison
Ronald Roy, 71, of Errol, New Hampshire, is the sixth incarcerated person who has died in the state’s prison system this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police probe death of incarcerated person at Springfield prison .
Craftsbury motorcyclist dies in crash on Rt. 15 in Johnson
Police say David Sayers, 63, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle Saturday evening.
mynbc5.com
New York police ask for help finding missing man last seen in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police have located a man who went missing earlier this morning. Officials say Fred Kelly, 86, was located and is in stable condition. Kelly was found about half a mile from his home and is in stable condition, police said. He was given minor medical attention.
WCAX
Springfield hires new top cop
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Like communities across Vermont, Springfield has issues with both drugs and crime. A new police chief hired by the town is now tasked with tackling those problems. Increasing creditability and trust are two goals incoming Police Chief Jeff Burnham says he’s focused on improving at the...
