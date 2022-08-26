I found a quilted heart while taking my dog for an evening walk. I haven’t heard of quilted hearts but was attracted to the bright color. It made me happy to think that someone was kind enough to make and leave it for a stranger to find. Thank you to whoever left it. The world is a little less cold because someone cares. It’s now hanging on my fridge as a reminder.

MINEVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO