FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
Medical device industry entrepreneur attacks a new industry niche
After growing and exiting one $100 million business, startup medical device entrepreneur Alex Lucio has latched onto another big opportunity. Key takeaway: After selling his previous company, 3B Medical, at the height of its success, Alex Lucio has returned to the medical device sector with Assure Infusions, which will provide crucial intravenous fluids to hospitals when its Polk County manufacturing facility opens next year.
businessobserverfl.com
Airport executives race to keep up with post-pandemic travel demand
Airport executives from Tampa south to Fort Myers are well-aware of the big changes in their industry post-pandemic, from a dearth of workers to rapidly inclining passenger numbers — a shortage and a surge that's upended many airlines' operating models. These officials, individually, are approaching the changes with vigor.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
businessobserverfl.com
10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton
Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Pete Comic Con organizer turns focus to anime, manga
Dewey Caruthers, the nerd culture ambassador who brought St. Petersburg its very own Comic Con earlier this year, is at it again with Anime St. Pete, a two-day celebration of Japanese animated cartoons, known as anime, and comic books, commonly referred to as manga. Set for Sept. 17-18 at the...
