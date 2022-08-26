Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO