Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists are about to discover the weirdest planets in the Universe thanks to Nasa’s Webb Telescope
Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....
Watch live: NASA scrubs Artemis 1 moon rocket launch attempt
NASA's huge Artemis 1 rocket is counting down to an Aug. 29 launch to the moon and you can watch online for free.
Ars Technica
Former NASA official on trying to stop SLS: “There was just such visible hostility”
Former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver published a book earlier this year, Escaping Gravity, that tells the tale of her nearly three decades in US space policy. Garver played an important and at times controversial role in the history of NASA over the last 15 years, having served as leader of President Obama's transition team on space issues in late 2008 and early 2009, and later as deputy administrator for the space agency until 2013.
dailygalaxy.com
Our Universe is a ‘Tiny Grain of Dust’ to Force of Gravity Has Remained Unchanged (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include the Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring to a Black Hole Discovery Reveals Quantum Nature of the Cosmos, and much more. NASA Calls Off Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket –The unmanned mission aimed to lift off Monday morning, but engineers could not successfully troubleshoot an engine issue during the filling of the rocket with propellants, reports The New York Times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voyager 1: Facts about Earth's farthest spacecraft
Voyager 1 continues to explore the cosmos along with its twin probe, Voyager 2. Voyager 1 is the first spacecraft to travel beyond the solar system and reach interstellar space. The probe launched on Sept. 5, 1977 — about two weeks after its twin Voyager 2 — and as of...
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
scitechdaily.com
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
Ars Technica
Forget 5G wireless, SpaceX and T-Mobile want to offer Zero-G coverage
BOCA CHICA, Texas—SpaceX and T-Mobile announced an ambitious plan on Thursday evening to provide ubiquitous connectivity from space to anyone with a cell phone. The project would pair SpaceX's Starlink satellite technology with the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, T-Mobile US, and its mid-band spectrum, mobile network, and large customer base.
RELATED PEOPLE
China Will Ultimately Overtake the U.S. in Outer Space, a New Study Warns
A new military study warns that China is on track to become the world's dominant space power in the next generation
NASA's Artemis 1 mission closes the hatch on the Orion spacecraft
NASA's mega moon mission continues pushing for a Monday (Aug. 29) launch opportunity, as the lunar spacecraft gets buttoned up for liftoff.
Harvard Engineers Lower Environmental Impact of Air Conditioners With New Discovery
As policymakers try to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), new technology has been introduced to hopefully lower the environmental impact of air conditioners everywhere. A team of Harvard University engineers recently discovered that using solid-state refrigerants will still absorb heat in the room through the barocaloric effect, without leaking any greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.
Universe Today
Mechazilla Lifts a Super Heavy With all 33 Engines Onto the Launchpad
Little by little, SpaceX is getting closer to conducting the maiden orbital flight with its Starship and Super Heavy prototype! That was certainly the message Elon Musk conveyed on August 23rd when he posted an image via Twitter of the “Mechazilla” launch tower loading the fully-stacked prototype onto its launchpad at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. From here, the six-engine SN24 Starship and the BN7 Super Heavy prototype (with its full complement of 33 Raptor engines) will launch, which could happen in just a few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailygalaxy.com
Quantum Birth of the Universe (Weekend Feature)
“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
Universe Today
New Horizons Could Still Have More Adventures Ahead
Remember New Horizons? That plucky little spacecraft that gave us our first up-close looks at Pluto and Arrokoth? Of course, we do! Well, it’s still out there, traveling deeper into the Kuiper Belt. Just because it finished its primary mission doesn’t mean we’re done with it yet.
Mind-blowing logarithmic view of the universe goes back to the edges of time
The universe is massive, and Earth is located a long way away from the edge of our known universe. Putting that into a scale is difficult and doesn’t properly showcase just how big the universe is. However, when you start looking at a logarithmic view of the universe, it becomes easier to tell just how massive our universe is, and just how little we know about everything.
Researchers achieve record quantum entanglement with 14 photons at once
This will be very useful in progressing the field of quantum computers and communication.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Solar Flare Causes Massive Radio Blackouts in Europe and Africa [Update]
Radio blackouts struck Europe and Africa several days after a powerful solar flare exploded through a sunspot known as the AR3085 from active region from the Sun, according to multiple reports. Experts reportedly claimed that the solar storm hit Earth and another one is due in the coming days. The...
The Next Web
Oxford scientist says greedy physicists have overhyped quantum computing
Nikita Gourianov, a physicist at Oxford university, yesterday published a scathing article full of wild, damning claims about the field of quantum computing and the scientists who work in it. According to Gourianov, the quantum computing industry has been led astray by greedy physicists who’ve hyped up the tech’s possibilities...
americanmilitarynews.com
US approves $1.95 billion sale of Black Hawks to Australia
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 40 Black Hawk helicopters to Australia for an estimated $1.95 billion, the latest move toward strengthening military ties between Canberra and Washington. The Australian government requested the U.S.-designed aircraft in December 2021 after announcing they would be scrapping their fleet...
'Star factory' at Milky Way's heart seen for the first time
The central region of the Milky Way is densely packed with stars and difficult to observe. New findings reveal how stars in this area formed and then drifted apart as star birth traveled outwards.
Comments / 1