WASHINGTON (AP) — Following three straight monthly declines, U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in August as inflation moderated and gas prices fell. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in July. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — rose for the first time since March, to 145.4 from 139.7 in July. The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — rose from 65.6 last month to 75.1 in August.

BUSINESS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO