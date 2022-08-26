Read full article on original website
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
