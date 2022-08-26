ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
