A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Do not drink the water': Mississippi governor will declare emergency as Jackson's main water facility fails
Already dealing with flooded streets, residents of rain-battered Jackson, Mississippi, are now contending with little or no water pressure in their homes after the city's main water treatment facility failed Monday, leaving them without enough water to flush toilets or fight fires, Gov. Tate Reeves said. The governor said he...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Companies responsible for 2021 Southern California oil spill set to plead guilty, pay almost $13 million in fines
A Houston-based oil company and two subsidiaries have agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Clean Water Act and pay a $7.1 million criminal fine after their pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil across the coast of Southern California, prosecutors say. The US Attorney's Office of the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
26 alleged gang members indicted for Atlanta-area home invasions targeting Mariah Carey and other celebs
A series of home invasions over more than four years targeted high-profile celebrities and wealthy homeowners around the Atlanta area, including Mariah Carey and Atlanta Falcons player Calvin Ridley. On Monday, 26 alleged gang members were indicted on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CAL THOMAS: Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?
Richmond, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gov. Brian Kemp allocates $62 million to address homelessness and housing insecurity
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity. The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations who applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.
