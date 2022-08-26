I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO