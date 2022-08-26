ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene

Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
Gotham knights release date changed

I have preordered the new gotham knights game for my ps5 . The game was originally due out on the 25th of October but the relase date has recently been changed to October the 21st . It is still showing up as to be downloaded after the new release date . And in the ps store it is also still saying the 25th. I have no experience in preordering a game digitally. Can anyone explain if the date will change. Thank you .
Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor promises answers over Imran Habeeb's death

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor has promised that the mystery surrounding Imran Habeeb's death will finally be cleared up. Imran lost his life in June when he was involved in a car crash while Georgia's character Toyah was driving them home. Flashbacks later showed that Imran...
House of the Dragon continues huge ratings success with episode 2

House of the Dragon spoilers ahead. Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon continued to soar in the viewer ratings with episode 2, 'The Rogue Prince'. Premiering last Sunday (August 28) in the US, 10.2 million pairs of eyes tuned in across all platforms, according to combined Nielsen and HBO data, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022

Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?

As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
EastEnders casts Navin Chowdhry as newcomer Nish Panesar

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have cast Navin Chowdhry as show newcomer Nish Panesar. Navin has already started filming in the role of Nish, who has often been mentioned on screen as the absent Panesar patriarch. Nish will arrive in Walford following a 20-year stretch in prison. He's determined to...
Emmerdale's Naomi Walters to face big backlash over Nicola King attack

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Naomi Walters is forced to face the consequences of her involvement in Nicola King's attack next week. Upcoming episodes will see Nicola realise that Naomi was present when she was targeted by thugs in June. At the time, Naomi was trying to befriend the girls who were responsible.
Chicago PD original star leaving the show after 10 seasons

Chicago PD spoilers follow. Chicago PD season 10 will mark the end of Jesse Lee Soffer's tenure as Detective Jay Halstead. News of his imminent departure arrived via Variety, with the actor sharing in a statement: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong

House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
EE - I said no! (spoilers)

I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
Soaps - Who Are The Best Actors In Soap History?

Standout performances all the way to the everyday scenes and their most iconic moments. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Lindsay Coulson (Carol Jackson) in EE. Billies funeral sticks out in my mind. Her agony was raw!. doctorwhofancal wrote: ». David Neilson in Corrie. Charlotte Bellamy in Emmerdale. Drunk Laurel...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶

On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial

Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS BBC iPlayer

Is anyone up to speed with this? I think I'm on the last episode, series 2, which is a shame as i feel there's a bit of an anticlimax after finding out what's happening to Meghan. I knew the journalist was a total fruit loop! I'll have to find something else to binge watch now!
