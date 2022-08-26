Medical Report: Which age group is the most conscious of healthy food choices?

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We all like to think we are health conscious. And it’s clear that some of us are more concerned than others. When you look at the big picture, what age group would be considered the most conscious?

That is very difficult to quantify. A lot goes into good health. Several studies have focused on food and just how conscious we are about the foods we select.

Here is the good news: At least 93% of people in all age groups want to eat healthy at least some of the time. But according to the International Food Information Council , the age group between 25 and 34 were the most health conscious. More than half said they were always looking for healthy options when shopping for food. They had the highest total.

