KDKA Radio Editorial: Student Loan Forgiveness

When is the last time you spent $2100 on something?

You’re about to if you’re a taxpayer.

The estimated cost of the president’s student loan forgiveness plan is $330 billion.

Divide that by 144.5 million taxpayers and you get $2079 per taxpayer.

Someone has to pay, and under the president’s program, that’s taxpayers.

Is it fair to ask people who’ve never been to college to pay for part of someone else’s education?

It is fair to people who have paid their student loans in full?

We understand the cost of a college education is very expensive and loans are vital for most students.

But there has to be a better way to help them.

How about making the loans interest free permanently?

What about writing off part of the debt in exchange for public service for those who are not already in the public service sector.

Finally, what does forgiving $10,000 to $20,000 of student debt teach recipients about financial responsibility?

