Foxborough, MA

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bill Belichick was so excited about press conference visitor

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed another glimpse of his human side Monday at the start of his press conference. The typically surly Belichick lit up when he saw legendary ESPN host Chris Berman enter the media room Monday. Belichick gave Berman a round of applause, said the Patriots were being “graced” by Berman’s presence, and even went out of his way to give the ESPN host the first question.
The Spun

Tom Brady Opens Up About Absence: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady got brutally honest about his lengthy absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his team's preseason game on Saturday night. The 45-year-old quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, left the Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. While Brady isn't delving into those personal reasons, he's admitting that he has a lot going on.
FanSided

New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53

The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bill Belichick Cracks a Smile at the Sight of ESPN’s Chris Berman

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in a jovial mood ahead of his Monday press conference with the media. Now typically this wouldn’t be the case — but there was a special someone in attendance — someone who goes way back with Belichick. Chris Berman, ESPN‘s longest-tenured employee (1979), was present. Belichick appeared ready to give his opening remarks before Berman walked in.
NBC Sports

Patriots evaluate Ty Montgomery’s ankle injury

The Patriots love players who can do everything. They have one in Ty Montgomery. For now, however, they need to figure out when he can next do anything. Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders. He returned to New England with the team, and the Patriots are monitoring the injury.
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment

The Red Sox are evidently taking multiple steps to shake up their bullpen, with right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura designated for assignment, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That’s the second such move of the night, as lefty Austin Davis is reportedly being designated as well. Sawamura, 34, had...
