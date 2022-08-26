Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
How to spend two days in Boston, MassachusettsCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBoston, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Pony Rides, Free Food & Live Music at the Largest Military & Veteran Expo in the Region!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Related
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Bill Belichick has surprising excuse for Patriots’ preseason loss
The New England Patriots looked bad in their preseason finale Friday, losing 23-6 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Bill Belichick had an interesting theory as to why his team was so flat. Belichick suggested after the game that the Patriots may have left it on the practice field during joint...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Sunday 7: Decisions loom in Patriots' final roster cuts
There are plenty of decisions for Bill Belichick and Co. to make regarding the back end of the New England roster over the next couple of days. From undrafted rookies to injured veterans, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts 27, Bucs 10: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a winless 2022 preseason Saturday night, dropping their exhibition finale to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-10. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Tom Brady met with the media to discuss the game, as well as looking ahead to the start of the regular season:
Video: Bill Belichick was so excited about press conference visitor
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick showed another glimpse of his human side Monday at the start of his press conference. The typically surly Belichick lit up when he saw legendary ESPN host Chris Berman enter the media room Monday. Belichick gave Berman a round of applause, said the Patriots were being “graced” by Berman’s presence, and even went out of his way to give the ESPN host the first question.
Tom Brady Opens Up About Absence: NFL World Reacts
Tom Brady got brutally honest about his lengthy absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his team's preseason game on Saturday night. The 45-year-old quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, left the Buccaneers for 11 days for personal reasons. While Brady isn't delving into those personal reasons, he's admitting that he has a lot going on.
Dan Campbell Reveals How He Improved Since 2021
Dan Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Belichick’s comments fuel worry about the Patriots’ 2022 season?
Every new year in the NFL, there are always overreactions to how teams perform in preseason games whether it be for good or not-so-good reasons. The Patriots were atop of the list this season as they appeared to struggle throughout both training camp and their three preseason games. Concerns began...
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
Patriots 'Process' vs. Panic: NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Misses Tom Brady in New England?
Durant took the time to tweet about the Patriots during their awful showing against the Raiders Friday night.
WATCH: Bill Belichick Cracks a Smile at the Sight of ESPN’s Chris Berman
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in a jovial mood ahead of his Monday press conference with the media. Now typically this wouldn’t be the case — but there was a special someone in attendance — someone who goes way back with Belichick. Chris Berman, ESPN‘s longest-tenured employee (1979), was present. Belichick appeared ready to give his opening remarks before Berman walked in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Patriots evaluate Ty Montgomery’s ankle injury
The Patriots love players who can do everything. They have one in Ty Montgomery. For now, however, they need to figure out when he can next do anything. Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders. He returned to New England with the team, and the Patriots are monitoring the injury.
The story of the 2022 Red Sox is a pitching failure, and not easily solved
August has brought no respite from this team's maddening inconsistency. The horror show at Fenway Park this season has been a pitching one first and foremost. That can be easy to lose with all the losing, but the evidence Sunday spread across the megalopolis. On Sunday afternoon in Washington, Patrick...
Red Sox designate RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment
The Red Sox are evidently taking multiple steps to shake up their bullpen, with right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura designated for assignment, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That’s the second such move of the night, as lefty Austin Davis is reportedly being designated as well. Sawamura, 34, had...
Comments / 0