A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
Johnson & Wales University’s Charlotte campus at a crossroads
CHARLOTTE — The lone surviving branch campus of Johnson & Wales University is working to return to prominence in Charlotte amid dwindling enrollment and the loss of its fourth president in seven years. Former and present leaders — and certainly employers aiming to hire graduates in a hot job...
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte staple Midnight Diner has a closing date, when it plans to reopen
Charlotte’s popular Midnight Diner next month will permanently shut down operations near South End, but the 24/7 eatery will relocate about 1 mile away in uptown. The diner opened 12 years ago at 115 E. Carson St., and is slated to close Sept. 5, according to Midnight Diner’s Facebook page.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bloop! There It Is
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
kiiky.com
15 Best Law Schools In Charlotte NC In 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
When it comes to law schools, places like California and Massachusetts spring to mind since they have the most prominent legal schools in the world. But did you know that the law schools in Charlotte NC are excellent and will help you launch your legal career?. Furthermore, if you study...
thecharlottepost.com
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte
'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this spot in North Carolina.
College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo
In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots. Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday. The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for...
msn.com
Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night, officials confirmed. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road, around 9:30 p.m. During the incident, a fence that separates the CATS light-rail track...
