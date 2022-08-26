ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

"Steak 101" with Steak 48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
wccbcharlotte.com

Bloop! There It Is

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mistakes, mishaps and some magnificent moments. It’s this week’s Bloop! There It Is.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Walsh
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlottepost.com

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte

'Miss Betty' Day marks 60 years with Queens University of Charlotte. Campus community turns out for mayoral proclamation. Queens University of Charlotte employee Betty Davis, who has been on the staff since 1962 and is the school's longest-serving employee, was honored by Mayor Vi Lyles Thursday with the proclamation of "Miss Betty Day" in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enslaved#The Lincoln Memorial#Australian#Griffith University
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville

A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Mascot Photo

In the sports world, there is no shortage of creepy and odd-looking mascots. Thanks to Duke's Mayo, we can add another unsettling character to the mix. The condiment company unveiled Tubby on Saturday. The sponsor of the former Duke's Mayo Bowl and the Duke's Mayo Classic, Duke's is known for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
msn.com

Crash seriously injures 4, damages CATS fence in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday night, officials confirmed. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened on North Tryon Street near Orr Road, around 9:30 p.m. During the incident, a fence that separates the CATS light-rail track...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy