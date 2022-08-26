ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street

SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
SHELTON, CT
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Durham residents get input on new grocery store

DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools

NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
NORWALK, CT
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Greenwich nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor opens doors to new home for food pantry after many delays

GREENWICH — At long last, the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor opened the doors Monday morning to the new home for its food pantry. “It’s such a profound feeling because a dream has been realized,” Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg said, adding several times that she was “exuberant” about the opening.
GREENWICH, CT
Parkville lights up with new 50k square foot mural project

HARTFORD — Parkville residents will notice a few changes to walls in their neighborhood over the next few months. Specifically - the art. A new project, called Parkville Paints, aims to fill dozens of spaces around the Hartford neighborhood with murals. Local artist Michael Rice had been working on...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history

NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
NEW HAVEN, CT

