Man Menaces Offices With Ax In Norwalk, Police Say
Two people were arrested, including a man who "menaced" officers with an ax when a Connecticut marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on Sylvester Court. According to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police,...
Register Citizen
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools
NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Trespass and Interfering Arrests
#Norwalk CT– On Monday, August 29th at 9:06 am the Norwalk Police Communications center. received a 911 call from a State of Connecticut Marshall attempting to serve an. eviction order at a residence located at 9 Sylvester Court. The Marshall reported that he was met by a group that...
talkofthesound.com
Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case
RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
ctexaminer.com
Bridgeport Officer Justified in Shooting Driver in Fleeing Car, Says State Inspector General
BRIDGEPORT – The state Inspector General has ruled that a city police officer was justified in firing a shot into a car that injured its driver last year during a chaotic incident sparked by the earlier “assassination” of two known gang members. Officer Carlos Vazquez fired a...
Register Citizen
Brookfield school resource officer always thinks ‘what would I do if?’ How he helps keep kids safe
BROOKFIELD — A bullet proof vest strapped to his chest with a handgun and stun gun on his belt, Sean Flynn stood ready with a smile underneath his sun glasses as new students filtered into the Whisconier Middle School building for a walk-around tour on Tuesday. “This is the...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
Register Citizen
Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child
ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
greenwichfreepress.com
Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man
On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man arrested for Secaucus crash after providing false name, fleeing the scene
A man was arrested for a Secaucus car crash last week for providing a false name to police and fleeing the scene, getting captured after a brief foot pursuit, authorities said. Hazir Gordon, 25, of Newark, was charged with providing false information to law enforcement and resisting arrest. The passenger...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe
ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man shot on Winchester Avenue early Sunday
NEW HAVEN — A city resident was shot early Sunday in New Haven, according to police. Officers responded at 12:55 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Winchester Avenue between its intersections with Thompson and Division streets. There they found a wounded 41-year-old man, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
I’m Calling the Grammar Police on the Thomaston Ave McDonald’s in Waterbury
Do you spell out numbers? Do you type 'one' or '1'? There's a difference when it comes to saying you're first, and saying that you're #1, right? Well, according to the Waterbury Grammar Police, the Thomaston Avenue McDonald's is catching online shade because they're boasting that they're the #1 McDonald's in Waterbury, and people aren't having it.
Register Citizen
School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education
NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
