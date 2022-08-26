RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.

RYE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO