ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Menaces Offices With Ax In Norwalk, Police Say

Two people were arrested, including a man who "menaced" officers with an ax when a Connecticut marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29 on Sylvester Court. According to Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police,...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools

NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Trespass and Interfering Arrests

#Norwalk CT– On Monday, August 29th at 9:06 am the Norwalk Police Communications center. received a 911 call from a State of Connecticut Marshall attempting to serve an. eviction order at a residence located at 9 Sylvester Court. The Marshall reported that he was met by a group that...
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
State
Texas State
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Education
Stamford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
talkofthesound.com

Connecticut Man Accused of Deliberately Ramming Vehicle in Rye DVI Case

RYE, NY (August 29, 2022) — Matthew Lugg, 21 from Stamford, CT turned himself into the Rye Police on Monday, August 29th following a vehicle collision. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Rye Police Officers responded to the area of Forest Avenue and the Playland Parkway for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and found that the aggressor had fled the scene and was now in Connecticut. An investigation revealed that Lugg used his vehicle to ram the victim’s vehicle in an attempt to run her off the road.
RYE, NY
Register Citizen

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#School Security#Police#School Children#Violent Crime#Stamford Police Sgt
Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child

ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
greenwichfreepress.com

Fight Results in Arrest of Greenwich Man

On Aug 21 Greenwich Police responded to a report of a fight in the street in the area of 99 Railroad Ave, which is the address associated with MacDuff’s. Police say the incident took place around 1:36am and that their on scene investigation revealed that Graham Gallagher,51, of Greenwich, was the primary aggressor and that the altercation resulted in both subjects involved sustaining minor injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe

ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man shot on Winchester Avenue early Sunday

NEW HAVEN — A city resident was shot early Sunday in New Haven, according to police. Officers responded at 12:55 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Winchester Avenue between its intersections with Thompson and Division streets. There they found a wounded 41-year-old man, Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

School staff shortages in New Haven-area districts most acute for special education

NEW HAVEN — New Haven-area students with special needs may be especially affected by school staffing vacancies during the coming school year. Many district officials say shortages are most acute among professionals who work with students needing the most support. They named special education teachers, paraprofessionals and multilingual educators as positions the most difficult to fill.
HAMDEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy