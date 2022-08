HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming in riding a stretch of 209 minutes in which they had not allowed a goal, Alabama A&M (2-2, 0-0 SWAC) would extend that to 253 minutes but would fall by a narrow 1-0 margin to Jacksonville (1-0-1, 0-0-0 ASUN) in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Sunday, August 28.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO