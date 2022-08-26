Read full article on original website
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
Milford’s markets bring farm-fresh products to forefront
MILFORD — Lovers of farm-fresh produce still have a few weeks of gathering in the city. Milford continues to host two farmers markets — one at Walnut Beach, the other downtown — and Market Master Maryjo Downs said the markets have been “a positive experience for both the attendees and vendors” this summer.
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Milford fixture Helen Koziel strides toward 106th birthday
MILFORD — Whether its spending time with family, reading a good book or enjoying a game of Candy Crush, Helen Koziel says she is making the most of her life as she prepares for her 106th birthday. Koziel, who has two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren — will...
Tweed New Haven Airport resumes flights after fuel spill
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. vNEW HAVEN — Tweed New Haven Airport has resumed flights after being closed for hours on Saturday because of a fuel truck spill. The airport announced on Facebook that flights had resumed at 8 p.m. A total of...
Editorial: CT police use-of-force report comes up short
It’s news when arrests occur because the majority of people don’t break the law. So it’s newsworthy that nine Connecticut police departments didn’t follow a new law in 2019 and 2020 that required them to file reports about use of force in the course of duty.
Milford PD: Stratford man arrested after faux-gunpoint robbery
MILFORD — A man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly holding a person at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm,” according to police. Niza Clark, 18, of Stratford, was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, conspiracy to steal a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.
Avon sergeant and his wife, East Granby’s library director, died in murder-suicide, medical examiner says
EAST GRANBY — An Avon police sergeant fatally shot his wife, East Granby’s library director, before turning the gun on himself Sunday, authorities said. They were identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and Doreen Jacius, 48. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Office of...
Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash
VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
