WBTV
Learning the safe way to pack a school lunch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The kids are in school and maybe you sent them out the door with a nicely packed lunch. But will that food still be safe to eat by the time they get to the cafeteria?. Don Brizes is an associate professor at Johnson & Wales...
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC is a large metropolis in North Carolina with a lot of new businesses springing up every so open. Forbes was able to take notice of the southern city to talk about some of the new bars and restaurants that are starting to come to the area. Many of the people reading this article who are visiting the Charlotte area or who live there might take interest in these particular places & try them at least once. One of these new restaurants is Bird Pizzeria, which is pictured above in this article. This place is only available for takeout and dining, but you can try some of the best pizza that Charlotte, NC has to order. A lot of said pizza can be custom ordered with a variety of topics from pepperoni and Calabrian peppers. You can also get a plain cheese picture if you are not feeling particularly adventurous and if you are vegan, there are options for you too.
WBTV
Rowan Chamber announces 30th Leadership Rowan class
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has selected the 30th Class of Leadership Rowan. The 2022-2023 class will be celebrating 30 years of the Chamber’s signature program for established community leaders. Since 1992, Leadership Rowan has ensured that the community’s most...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this cafe in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stop the Violence Cookout brings community together in Statesville
A bit of humidity and heat couldn’t stop hundreds from coming together at Alex Cooper Park to share food, fun, and fellowship at the Stop the Violence Cookout. While hamburgers and chicken were on the grills and children played games and had fun, there was the seriousness of violence in the community was addressed by a number of speakers.
WBTV
Salisbury Police Foundation gears up for inaugural fundraiser
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Salisbury Police: After months of planning, establishing its board of directors, and some preliminary fundraising, the Salisbury Police Foundation (SPF) is preparing its official kickoff campaign next month. The mission of the SPF is to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
WCNC
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
WBTV
Charlotte dads encourage students for the first day of school
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. Amid school safety concerns, homeschooling still popular option this year. Updated: 6 hours ago. While parents sent hundreds of...
Raising awareness on trafficking in marginalized communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Respect Our Daughters is an organization that teaches awareness about human trafficking in marginalized communities.
WBTV
Popular ‘Midnight Diner’ moving to new location across from Spectrum Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s now official; one of Charlotte’s favorite late-night spots to grab a bite to eat is moving. Midnight Diner made the announcement on Instagram. Patrons have until next Monday, Sept. 5, to visit the location on East Carson Street where the diner has sat for 12 years.
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews. Police said...
Birthday numbers: Gaston County man wins $100K in Powerball
Francis, 62, explained the winning numbers came directly from his birth date. After winning, he jolted to his wife.
FOX Carolina
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Freedom Fest at Freedom House Sep 10 — live music, kids’ zone, ferris wheel, more…
This free event features events for the whole family, including:. We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify...
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
WBTV
Rowan Chamber Power in Partnership kick-off speaker Dr. Bill Daggett
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Dr. Bill Daggett, nationally recognized education speaker, will kick off the Power in Partnership (PIP) season on Thurs., Sept. 15, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). The title of his speech is “Preparing Students for Their Future – Not Our Past”. Global Contact Services is the sponsor of this “Back to School” themed program.
