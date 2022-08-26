ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order

WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child

ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherman, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Sherman, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Melbourne, FL
City
Danbury, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

DOJ: Man admits role in murder, attempted murder of rival gang members

BRIDGEPORT — A city man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity charge resulting from his involvement with a local street gang, authorities said. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Ct#State Police
Register Citizen

Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe

ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home

EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
Register Citizen

Man grazed by bullet in Bridgeport Saturday, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in Bridgeport, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter alert of two rounds fired within the 100 block of Ogden Street soon after 10:30 p.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “A...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Wethersfield police: Two found dead after reports of gunshots

WETHERSFIELD — Two people were found dead late Saturday after a potential shooting, according to police. Officers responded to a Mountain Laurel Drive residence around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, Lt. Michael Wren said in an email. They found two people dead in a car...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim

MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Retired Judge Anne Dranginis named Lawyer of the Year

LITCHFIELD — Retired Judge Anne C. Dranginis of Litchfield County was recently named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for appellate law in the Stamford area by the Best Lawyers in America, an honor she also received in 2021. Dranginis was also recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times

HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday, police say. Hartford police said they responded to the area of 755 Main St. at around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools

NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash

VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy