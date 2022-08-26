Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Register Citizen
Police: Wilton woman charged with violating restraining order
WILTON — Police have charged a woman with violation of a restraining order after they say she was involved in a car accident outside the home of the person she is legally obligated to avoid. Wilton authorities were called to White Oaks Apartments at 116 Danbury Road last Tuesday...
Register Citizen
Man faces charges after he punched woman in face in Vernon, police say; hostage fears unfounded
VERNON — Officers from area towns swarmed a Vernon home Sunday for what appeared to be an assault involving a man with a gun, police said. It turned out a woman who was injured during family violence was able to get out of the house, Lt. Rob Marra said Monday, and the man accused of assaulting her did not have a gun.
Register Citizen
Ansonia police charge man accused of abducting woman, child
ANSONIA — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly abducting a woman and child on High Street, police said. Joshua Lopez, 23, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree breach of peace, officials announced on Facebook Sunday. Police said officers responded to a High Street home...
Register Citizen
Wethersfield man sentenced to four years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in Hartford area
HARTFORD — A Wethersfield man has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for fentanyl trafficking, according to the Department of Justice. Fabio Vargas-Gonzalez, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., 47, was sentenced by U.S....
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Register Citizen
DOJ: Man admits role in murder, attempted murder of rival gang members
BRIDGEPORT — A city man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity charge resulting from his involvement with a local street gang, authorities said. The Bridgeport Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service is investigating multiple Bridgeport-based street gangs...
Register Citizen
Avon sergeant and his wife, East Granby’s library director, died in murder-suicide, medical examiner says
EAST GRANBY — An Avon police sergeant fatally shot his wife, East Granby’s library director, before turning the gun on himself Sunday, authorities said. They were identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and Doreen Jacius, 48. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Office of...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor arrested again for punching boy, 17, in Fairfield
Former Bridgeport school board member Chris Taylor was arrested earlier this month in an alleged road rage incident in Fairfield where he is accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face. Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13....
Register Citizen
Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe
ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
Register Citizen
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
Register Citizen
Man grazed by bullet in Bridgeport Saturday, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday night in Bridgeport, according to police. The Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter alert of two rounds fired within the 100 block of Ogden Street soon after 10:30 p.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “A...
Register Citizen
Wethersfield police: Two found dead after reports of gunshots
WETHERSFIELD — Two people were found dead late Saturday after a potential shooting, according to police. Officers responded to a Mountain Laurel Drive residence around 9:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots, Lt. Michael Wren said in an email. They found two people dead in a car...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
Register Citizen
Retired Judge Anne Dranginis named Lawyer of the Year
LITCHFIELD — Retired Judge Anne C. Dranginis of Litchfield County was recently named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for appellate law in the Stamford area by the Best Lawyers in America, an honor she also received in 2021. Dranginis was also recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers...
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times
HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday, police say. Hartford police said they responded to the area of 755 Main St. at around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Amid hiring surge, Norwalk increases police presence at schools
NORWALK — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to close school doors, a school resource officer will be assigned to each of the city’s two public high schools. A burst of new hires has allowed the Norwalk Police Department to increase the number of...
Register Citizen
Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash
VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
Register Citizen
Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols
GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
