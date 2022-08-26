HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday, police say. Hartford police said they responded to the area of 755 Main St. at around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

