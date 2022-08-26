ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Register Citizen

Retired Judge Anne Dranginis named Lawyer of the Year

LITCHFIELD — Retired Judge Anne C. Dranginis of Litchfield County was recently named 2023 “Lawyer of the Year” for appellate law in the Stamford area by the Best Lawyers in America, an honor she also received in 2021. Dranginis was also recognized on the 2023 Best Lawyers...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history

NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day seeks approvals for new athletic center funded by Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

GREENWICH — The athletic facilities at Greenwich Country Day School are due for a major expansion, thanks to the generosity of NBA star Donovan Mitchell, a former student. The school administration is seeking approvals from the town Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a gym and basketball court with 53,596 square feet of new space at the independent school. The new athletic center would be built at the main campus at 401 Old Church Road.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.

STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization

STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings

NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich school board seeks $1.4 million for security cameras, campus monitors, police patrols

GREENWICH — To make an investment in security in the upcoming year, the Greenwich Public Schools plans to request over $1.4 million from the Board of Estimate and Taxation. The Board of Education met for a special meeting Monday that was dedicated to security. It has held numerous executive sessions, or meetings away from the public, before this meeting.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

In Photos: Stamford students head back to school

STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Fairfield’s nearly $200K public safety funding request goes to vote Tuesday

NEW FAIRFIELD — A $195,500 funding request to support public safety-related needs in town goes to taxpayer vote Tuesday. The requested appropriations include funding for a third full-time school resource officer, part-time dispatcher salaries, as well as additional money needed for the purchase of a police vehicle and an increase in the town’s ambulance/paramedic contract with Nuvance.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Prosecutor: Man who took mom, baby from Ansonia party could face more charges

DERBY — A judge ordered a New York man held on $50,000 bond Monday in connection with an incident in Ansonia Saturday initially described as an abduction. Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Joshua Lopez, showed up at a family party, demanded his 6-month-old daughter, and threatened those in attendance before forcing the baby’s mother into his car while the child was in her arms.
ANSONIA, CT

