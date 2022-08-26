ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usatales.com

10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!

Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Society
Apopka, FL
Society
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery

stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
EUSTIS, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

100 Orlando Date Night Ideas

I’m guessing you are here for Orlando date night ideas, right? So, here are 100. You’re welcome. Updated August 2022 by Dani Meyering 1. Paddle around Lake Eola in a swan boat Booking a swan paddle boat is practically a... The post 100 Orlando Date Night Ideas appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Orlando

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Orlando from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Entrepreneur set on making a difference in housing industry

When Mark Vengroff's father asked him to take over managing One Stop Housing, he was reluctant. Now, there's nothing he'd rather be doing. About eight years ago, Mark Vengroff, 56, found himself as CEO of his dream job. At the time, he was working with the founder of Clearlight Partners,...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox35orlando.com

Wounded veteran gets new Orlando home from nonprofit group

ORLANDO, Fla. - They cut the yellow ribbon, and US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski opened the door to his new home, a house that the nonprofit group Homes for Our Troops bought and fully customized for the wounded Iraq War veteran. "This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Christian Church#Church Building#Congregations#Revelation Church
Orlando Date Night Guide

50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022

Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your... The post 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
TITUSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

STDs in The Villages

First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween

The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy