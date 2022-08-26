First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO