usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
iyield4peds.org
Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez joins WKMG News 6’s Mark Lehman to discuss Operation Best Foot Forward
WKMG News 6’s Mark Lehman Reports From Kissimmee joined by Kissimmee Mayor Olga Gonzalez. Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are teaming up to protect trail users as the school year wraps up and summer vacations begin. See the full article on WKMG.
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
Art’s Sandwich Shop celebrates 50 years in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — The world-famous Art’s Sandwich Shop in Orlando is turning 50 this year. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns were at the shop this week to help celebrate. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Both leaders were there before the lunch...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
100 Orlando Date Night Ideas
I’m guessing you are here for Orlando date night ideas, right? So, here are 100. You’re welcome. Updated August 2022 by Dani Meyering 1. Paddle around Lake Eola in a swan boat Booking a swan paddle boat is practically a... The post 100 Orlando Date Night Ideas appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Bubbakoo’s Opens Landmark Orlando, FL Store
With 11 locations open in FL and 86 total across the United States, this is the first location in the country testing a sports bar
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Orlando
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Orlando from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
businessobserverfl.com
Entrepreneur set on making a difference in housing industry
When Mark Vengroff's father asked him to take over managing One Stop Housing, he was reluctant. Now, there's nothing he'd rather be doing. About eight years ago, Mark Vengroff, 56, found himself as CEO of his dream job. At the time, he was working with the founder of Clearlight Partners,...
fox35orlando.com
Wounded veteran gets new Orlando home from nonprofit group
ORLANDO, Fla. - They cut the yellow ribbon, and US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski opened the door to his new home, a house that the nonprofit group Homes for Our Troops bought and fully customized for the wounded Iraq War veteran. "This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.
50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022
Summer's final long weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of relaxation? Labor Day signifies the end of summer for many, and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your... The post 50+ Things to do for Labor Day Weekend In Orlando 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Hundreds of thousands of visitors left disappointed after Artemis scrub
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over 1,000 people packed into Space View Park on Monday hoping to see the Artemis launch but were unfortunately left disappointed after it was scrubbed. Some had even traveled many miles to try to witness history. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis I moon mission from Florida’s Space...
villages-news.com
STDs in The Villages
First of all, there is only one way to catch an STD – sexual contact. If you’re worried about catching it, you’re a promiscuous person. You can’t get it from a bathroom sink unless what you’re doing in there is sexual. There are no more STDs in The Villages than any other small town or city this was started by an unhappy RN in the Leesburg hospital who wanted to be transferred to The Villages hospital. If you’re worried about catching an STD, then keep your legs closed.
Drive-thru haunted house Scream n' Stream moves to Florida Mall as part of planned expansion this Halloween
The COVID-19-born haunted house Scream n' Stream is coming back stronger than ever this Halloween. The drive-through haunt is expanding its ambitions and its actual space with a move to the Florida Mall for this spooky season. The new space will open up additional attractions alongside its haunted drive, including a lobby where guests can meet some of the spooks, grab snacks and peruse further add-on attractions.
theapopkachief.com
Visit King Buffet Chinese Restaurant when you want a fast and delicious lunch or dinner
Schools in session! If you find yourself shuffling between a full-time job, getting your family to their extracurricular school activities, and need a fast lunch or dinner… you’ll want to visit King Buffet Chinese Restaurant in Apopka. Since 2005, they have been awarded in categories such as Best...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Eatonville residents push for pool to be restored
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Eatonville residents are stressed about another summer of public pool closures. Instead of being filled with clear water, pools are filled with dirty water and weeds. The pool closed long before the COVID-19 pandemic because it was outdated. Now, Mayor Angie Gardner said it has sat...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
