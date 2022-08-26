Aaron Thomas ‘adamantly denies criminal conduct whatsoever’ in naked fat test case, says attorney

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Untested rape kit initiative leads to indictment of 2012 New Beford rape defendant
“Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Untested Rape Kit Initiative has resulted in the indictment of 28-year-old Dylan Ponte for the cold case rape of a 16-year-old girl in New Bedford in July of 2012. On Friday, a Bristol County Grand Jury indicted Ponte on two counts of...
New Bedford Cold Case Rape Suspect Indicted
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been indicted by a grand jury for rape and other charges in connection to a cold case rape of a 16-year-old victim in 2012. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that on Friday, 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count of witness intimidation.
Pawtucket man gets life in prison for child molestation
Investigators learned the victim had been abused multiple times at several locations in Pawtucket between the ages of 8 and 12.
Dylan Ponte indicted in 2012 rape of 16-year-old in New Bedford following untested rape kit initiative
Ten years after a 16-year-old girl woke up outside with no underwear on and bruises all over her body, Dylan Ponte has been indicted on two counts of rape and other charges related to the incident, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. The now 28-year-old New Bedford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
36-year-old local “drug runner’ in trafficking conspiracy sentenced to five years in federal prison
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
ABC6.com
Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance
SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison
A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
msn.com
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge two in connection to a stolen vehicle and possession of ghost gun
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police have charged two men in connection to a stolen vehicle and for possessing a ghost gun. The Pawtucket Police Department says on Friday night it got a notification about a stolen vehicle and traced it to an address in the city. As police arrived the...
liveboston617.org
Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting Somerset Police officers and trashing an office
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assaulting police officers on Saturday. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Somerset Police received a call reporting an individual that was allegedly destroying an office in a business at 1166...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investigation into shooting death of 15-year-old boy moves forward
The teenager was found unresponsive in a driveway on Wallace Street in late July.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man fined $20,000 by RIDEM for violations, altering wetlands
BURRILLVILLE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Office of Compliance and Inspection has fined the owner of a 3.4 acre Burrillville property $20,000 for allegedly altering wetlands without a permit. John Pereira has been issued a cease and desist order for activities on his property at 145...
Pawtucket man convicted of molesting girl to serve 12 years
Johnnie Doe was found guilty of four counts of second-degree child molestation back in June.
Turnto10.com
Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
Warwick police mourn loss of K-9 Fox
The Warwick Police Department has announced the passing of retired K-9 Fox.
NECN
Mansfield Mystery Update: Town Leaders Say Police Chief Not Fit to Serve as Top Cop
The NBC10 Boston Investigators have an update to the Mansfield mystery they've been following for months. Town leaders now say Ron Sellon is not fit to continue serving as police chief. As the NBC10 investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed their top cop on paid administrative leave...
Police: Person in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old
Police in Providence told 12 News someone is now in custody related to the July shooting death of a West Warwick teenager.
ABC6.com
Providence police: One in custody for killing of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The night after her sons murder, Marisol Tilson begged detectives to work to bring justice for her son. On Saturday, just over one month later, Providence police confirmed to ABC6 News they have one person in custody in connection the July killing over 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson.
Comments / 0