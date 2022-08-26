ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Aaron Thomas ‘adamantly denies criminal conduct whatsoever’ in naked fat test case, says attorney

By Cori Dubois, Natalie Noury
ABC6.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Cold Case Rape Suspect Indicted

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been indicted by a grand jury for rape and other charges in connection to a cold case rape of a 16-year-old victim in 2012. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that on Friday, 28-year-old Dylan Ponte was indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and one count of witness intimidation.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

36-year-old local “drug runner’ in trafficking conspiracy sentenced to five years in federal prison

PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police: Fall River man trashed office, attempted to disarm officers in Somerset disturbance

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) – A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after police said he trashed an office and assaulted officers in Somerset. James Patricio, 36, has been charged assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in an attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
SOMERSET, MA
GoLocalProv

Rhode Island “Drug Runner” Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison

A Rhode Island man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary Cunha on Monday.
WOONSOCKET, RI
msn.com

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Test Case#Sexual Gratification#Sexual Arousal#Attorney General#Superior Court
liveboston617.org

Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting Somerset Police officers and trashing an office

SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assaulting police officers on Saturday. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Somerset Police received a call reporting an individual that was allegedly destroying an office in a business at 1166...
SOMERSET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police: One in custody for killing of 15-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The night after her sons murder, Marisol Tilson begged detectives to work to bring justice for her son. On Saturday, just over one month later, Providence police confirmed to ABC6 News they have one person in custody in connection the July killing over 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy