Scott Frost had yet another letdown to open Nebraska football’s 2022 season and the program may choose to move on from him. It has happened again. Just one year after going 3-9 and disappointing every Nebraska football fan in existence, Scott Frost opened the 2022 season with a shocking 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
Back in November of 2014, Nebraska fired head coach Bo Pelini. Since then, the program has been unable to sustain any success. Mike Riley had a promising season in 2016, leading the Cornhuskers to a 9-4 record. He then followed that up with a four-win season. Scott Frost was hired...
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
In November of 2021, Nebraska restructured Scott Frost’s contract as Cornhuskers head football coach. The major details included a drop in base salary and a one-year extension to his previous deal that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season. Also included in the deal — Frost’s...
Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
Nebraska fans saw their team lose its lead in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday. Then, they saw their tight end get helped to the sidelines with an apparent injury. Travis Vokolek went down with an injury with 6:48 left in the third quarter and had to be helped...
After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
Nebraska had a 28-17 lead over Northwestern with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. For some inexplicable reason, head coach Scott Frost dialed up an onside kick. Northwestern recovered the onside kick, giving Pat Fitzgerald's squad a short field. The Wildcats didn't squander that opportunity, scoring a touchdown to cut the Cornhuskers' lead down to 28-24.
ESPN's College GameDay finished Saturday's show by unveiling its predictions for this season's College Football Playoff. Desmond Howard shocked the world with his predictions. He has Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M making the CFP. Even though Lee Corso is known for dominating the spotlight on College GameDay, he went...
The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions. The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year. Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday...
The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
Michigan's quarterback competition between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy has been a major storyline this summer. Moments ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on that situation. In a surprising turn of events, Harbaugh has announced that both McNamara and McCarthy will get a chance to start for the...
