Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football: 3 potential replacements for Scott Frost

Scott Frost had yet another letdown to open Nebraska football’s 2022 season and the program may choose to move on from him. It has happened again. Just one year after going 3-9 and disappointing every Nebraska football fan in existence, Scott Frost opened the 2022 season with a shocking 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday

Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Trending After Nebraska's Brutal Loss

Earlier this week, Kirk Herbstreit revealed a surprising prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He picked Scott Frost's program to win the Big Ten West and make the Big Ten title game. "And then I think, look at this, I got Nebraska," he said. "Remember they were 3-9 last year, all...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Lee Corso's College GameDay Appearance

The ol' ball coach Lee Corso is back for another year of "College GameDay," but America's favorite headgear-wearing analyst was broadcasting live from his home on Saturday. Prior to ESPN's Week 0 show, Kirk Herbstreit caught up with the 87-year-old Corso to make a couple of predictions. With Herby sharing that Sunshine Scooter's home stream will only be a one time thing.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Honest Admission About Onside Kick Call

Nebraska had a 28-17 lead over Northwestern with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. For some inexplicable reason, head coach Scott Frost dialed up an onside kick. Northwestern recovered the onside kick, giving Pat Fitzgerald's squad a short field. The Wildcats didn't squander that opportunity, scoring a touchdown to cut the Cornhuskers' lead down to 28-24.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks

ESPN's College GameDay finished Saturday's show by unveiling its predictions for this season's College Football Playoff. Desmond Howard shocked the world with his predictions. He has Baylor, Michigan, Pitt and Texas A&M making the CFP. Even though Lee Corso is known for dominating the spotlight on College GameDay, he went...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Brutal Loss

The more things change, the more the stay the same for Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers. Once again the Huskers found themselves locked in a one possession game, and once again they aren't able to pull it out. The college football world reacted to Nebraska's demoralizing Week 0 loss on social...
LINCOLN, NE
