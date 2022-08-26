ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area

By Bill Welt, Ryan Mahan and Trevor Lawrence, State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

High school football is here.

Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin highlight the first week of games in The State Journal-Register area. Scores will be updated here throughout Friday night's games. All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

CENTRAL STATE EIGHT

Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23

Story: How a quarterback's triumphant return fueled Glenwood football to a blowout victory

Springfield High 37, Decatur Eisenhower 6

Decatur MacArthur 40, Southeast 8

Normal University 42, Lanphier 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Rochester 27

Story: 'Two great schools, two great programs': SHG, Rochester revel in last Leonard Bowl

SANGAMO

Auburn 42, New Berlin 21

Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12

Williamsville 49, Petersburg PORTA 8

Stanford Olympia 60, Riverton 6

Thursday’s result

Athens 40, Pittsfield 0

STORY: Athens lost its all-state running back, but the run game remains as strong as ever

SOUTH CENTRAL

North Mac 40, Carlinville 0

Gillespie 24, Litchfield 18

Greenville 13, Hillsboro 7

Vandalia 34, Pana 10

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14

APOLLO

x-Lincoln 28, Clinton 0

x-Mount Vernon 40, Taylorville 0

x-denotes nonconference games

WESTERN ILLINOIS VALLEY

Greenfield Northwestern 40, Beardstown 14

PRAIRIELAND

Havana 26, Lewistown 6

Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

x-Tremont 14, Niantic Sangamon Valley 8

INDEPENDENT

Toulon Stark County 49, Nokomis 21

Saturday's game

Jacksonville Routt 54, Pleasant Hill 0

8-MAN

Saturday's game

Pawnee 26, Kincaid South Fork 8

x-denotes nonconference game

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area

