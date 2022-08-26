Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Springfield area
High school football is here.
Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin highlight the first week of games in The State Journal-Register area. Scores will be updated here throughout Friday night's games. All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
CENTRAL STATE EIGHT
Chatham Glenwood 64, Jacksonville 23
Story: How a quarterback's triumphant return fueled Glenwood football to a blowout victory
Springfield High 37, Decatur Eisenhower 6
Decatur MacArthur 40, Southeast 8
Normal University 42, Lanphier 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 62, Rochester 27
Story: 'Two great schools, two great programs': SHG, Rochester revel in last Leonard Bowl
SANGAMO
Auburn 42, New Berlin 21
Maroa-Forsyth 61, Pleasant Plains 12
Williamsville 49, Petersburg PORTA 8
Stanford Olympia 60, Riverton 6
Thursday’s result
Athens 40, Pittsfield 0
STORY: Athens lost its all-state running back, but the run game remains as strong as ever
SOUTH CENTRAL
North Mac 40, Carlinville 0
Gillespie 24, Litchfield 18
Greenville 13, Hillsboro 7
Vandalia 34, Pana 10
Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14
More: Lincoln football hasn't made playoffs since 1984. This year's team hopes to change that
APOLLO
x-Lincoln 28, Clinton 0
x-Mount Vernon 40, Taylorville 0
x-denotes nonconference games
WESTERN ILLINOIS VALLEY
Greenfield Northwestern 40, Beardstown 14
More: 'Why not?' What led this Rochester soccer standout to return to volleyball, football
PRAIRIELAND
Havana 26, Lewistown 6
Macomb 36, Rushville-Industry 6
More: Meet the 5 new high school football coaches in the Springfield area for 2022
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
x-Tremont 14, Niantic Sangamon Valley 8
INDEPENDENT
Toulon Stark County 49, Nokomis 21
Saturday's game
Jacksonville Routt 54, Pleasant Hill 0
More: All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Springfield high school football for 2022
8-MAN
Saturday's game
Pawnee 26, Kincaid South Fork 8
x-denotes nonconference game
