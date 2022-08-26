ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lebanon Paralympic champion seeks to educate others on disabilities, with NFT collection

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qJWn_0hW9B1PJ00

Ryan Neiswender has lived his entire life with a disability, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming one of the best athletes in his sport today. Now, he wants to change the way society looks at people with disabilities.

“I have people come up to me often and say like, it’s so inspiring that you’re at the gym today,” Neiswender, a Paralympic gold medalist said. “It’s like, well where else would I be? Why’s it inspiring that I’m here?”

He said that it’s like he’s not supposed to be at the gym in other people's eyes. He believes that thinking comes from aged ideas and uneducated presumptions about what a disabled person is and what they have the ability to do.

“We fight that uphill battle of like, you’re trying to convince people that I’m even a real athlete. That’s like, ridiculous. I train more than like, 90% of Americans at the sport that I do, and I’m really good at it. I’m one of the best players in the world at it.

“The fact that I still have to explain that is a big deal, is what is wrong with the whole situation, I think.”

Lebanon County high school football:Palmyra vs. Lebanon highlights opening night slate

Lebanon City government:Lebanon city officials providing additional training for police after fatal dog shooting

His journey has taken him all over the world and has opened doors to opportunities he's wanted since he started playing wheelchair basketball.

Now, he’s partnered with a Harrisburg cryptocurrency company to try and educate others on how people are more than their disability with artwork depicting Paralympic athletes, created by disabled artists.

Neiswender, 28, was born and raised in Lebanon. He has congenital distal spinal muscular atrophy, which restricts the ability to use his legs.

He began his athletic journey at a wheelchair basketball clinic in Philadelphia when he was 8 years old.

“I started to just kind of recognize that the things that I knew that I could do in sports, I was actually able to do and could do it really well, because I had the mobility now.”

He described the realization as freeing and fell in love with the sport right out of the clinic.

During high school, he played for a travel team based out of Baltimore where he began to make a name for himself playing both regionally and nationally. That recognition turned into five athletic scholarship opportunities from colleges around the country.

He decided on the University of Illinois, where he played all four years in Division I wheelchair basketball and made All-American four times.

After college, Neiswender played professionally in Germany.

In 2020, Neiswender and team USA won the gold medal in wheelchair basketball at the Tokyo Paralympic games.

He currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After taking home gold, he was approached by Fantokin, a cryptocurrency startup based out of Harrisburg, to be featured in an NFT collection highlighting Paralympic athletes. The Team Dromos 1.0 collection features four athletes from different Paralympic sports.

Neiswender, who worked for Visa, was familiar with the NFT space before he was approached by Fantokin, and was excited at the prospect.

An NFT is a kind of online token where ownership of an individual asset is recorded on a digital ledger that allows it to be bought, sold and traded online with cryptocurrency.

The Dromos collection went live on Aug. 19 and can be purchased on fantokin.com. Bids for each NFT start at $75, and each has 25 copies.

Neiswender worked closely with both Fantokin and his agent, Ish Tanyeri, to ensure that the collection would send the right message about Paralympians and people with disabilities.

After countless hours of research on the NFT space, Tanyeri found a few articles that described how NFTs had the potential to be used as a place of inclusion and a way for underrepresented people to get their work out.

They both decided that it was important not only to depict disabled athletes, but to have the images created by artists with disabilities as well.

“I really wanted to find the artist that could take this and shape this project for us, and those artists had to be from the community.” Tanyeri said, “Those artists had to have a passion, just like my athletes, a passion for building an awareness and creating inclusive spaces for people with disabilities.”

Tanyeri is the CEO of Dromos Agency, a talent management firm based out of Boston that focuses exclusively on athletes with disabilities.

Tanyeri scoured social media to find artists with disability and worked with several before settling on two disabled artists, Rin Vanderhaeghe and Troy Lindstrom, both from Canada.

“I just don’t think many people have tons of interactions with people with disability. If they do they don’t know what to say, and they quite frankly don’t know what people with disabilities are capable of. So they hesitate to conversate because they don’t want to say the wrong thing,” said Neiswender.

“I think what this does is it opens up the door to say like, there’s disabled people that are artists, there’s disabled athletes, there’s disabled corporate-America Fortune 500 people. Like we’re all around you, and we’re capable of doing amazing things.”

Neiswender is currently preparing for world championships, which take place in Dubai in November, as well as the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

Quentin Riding Club officially disbands

The history of the Quentin Riding Club has come to an official end. The nonprofit filed in July for court approval of its final accounting and distributions, the second step following its first show cause motion in 2021. QRC made its distributions to club members, filed its tax returns, paid...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Paris, PA
Lebanon, PA
Sports
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Palmyra, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the Country

There are several zoos, wildlife preserves, conservatories, and more to check out within the Keystone State, and, if you're an animal lover who enjoys learning about the many creatures that make our planet so diverse, you will especially love this gigantic zoo located just outside of Philly. Keep reading to learn more.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Disability#Paralympic Sports#Nft#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
NorthcentralPA.com

Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots

The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Arboretum to host community event to honor beloved central Pa. educator

A beloved West Shore School District educator will be remembered Sunday at a public ceremony at the Peiffer Arboretum and Nature Preserve in New Cumberland. The late West Shore School District teacher, coach, and principal, David L. Danner, who died this year, will be honored with a plaque on the arboretum’s “Path of Leadership” for his “selfless service and outstanding leadership in the local community throughout his lifetime,” the arboretum said.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
346
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy