It's elementary: 221B Baker Street is inside IU's Lilly Library through December

By Carol Kugler, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
So, what does 221B have to do with Bloomington?

For the sleuths out there, the title provides the answer.

Social media users may have already found the evidence, answer and the exhibit, now at the Lilly Library on the Indiana University Bloomington campus.

Sherlock Holmes in 221 Objects provides graphics, books and the history of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It's elementary, Dear Watson.

For those who want to learn more, the Lilly Library is the repository of the archives of the Baker Street Irregulars, the first literary society to study and honor Holmes.

So, grab your magnifying glass and head over for your own investigation of the items loaned by Glen S. Miranker. Public galleries are open 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Drop-in public tours are at 2 p.m. Friday.

If you'd like to see more of the collection in photos, go to heraldtimesonline.com.

