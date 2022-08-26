What is the most popular dog breed? Hoosiers prefer this one

Friendly, outgoing, affectionate, loyal to family.

These traits perhaps sound like attributes listed on a dating app.

Sweet-natured, intelligent.

You'd probably swipe right for that. The traits could be for a perfect mate or, in this case, man's best friend.

More specifically, the American Kennel Club cites these characteristics of the most popular breed of dog in the state of Indiana – the Labrador Retriever – according to a report released just in time to celebrate National Dog Day on Friday.

Noted in a database of nearly 400,000 Camp Bow Wow campers across the U.S. and Canada, Hoosier dog lovers listed the Labrador Retriever as their favorite.

The Labrador Retriever is America's overall favorite, too, by a long, spinning frisbee throw – you know, a landslide – as reported Camp Bow Wow, defined as America's largest dog daycare and boarding franchise.

Camp Bow Wow’s top 10 list showcased purebreds, mixed-breed dogs and crossbreeds, including doodles.

Based on data from Indiana dog lovers, the top five breeds in the Hoosier state are:

Labrador Retriever

Goldendoodle

Golden Retriever

German Shepherd

Australian Shepherd

For the fifth year in a row, the Labrador Retriever topped Camp Bow Wow's list of America's favorite breeds, for a number of reasons.

“Labs are very versatile and have a friendly, outgoing temperament,” said Erin Askeland, Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavioral expert. “They are great companions for both adventurous outdoor activities and relaxing at home. All of this makes them great family dogs.”

Dog lovers at West Lafayette's Happy Hollow Park Dog Park Wednesday night weren't surprised to hear the Labrador Retriever topped a list of favorites. Doug Magers, however, was a little shocked by the news the Goldendoodle wasn't first, given his own bit of unscientific research.

The Labrador Retriever and Goldendoodle beat out the Golden Retriever, Magers pondered.

“Well, I was at least in third," said Magers, who brought his dog Ziggy to the park. "But I do see an awful lot of Goldendoodles, and I didn’t even give it a thought. But they are quite nice dogs.”

His dog, Ziggy, isn't on the list at all.

“I got a mutt now, but the first doggo we had a Golden Retriever," Magers said, "and we had him for 14 years. We then got a German Shepard, which is probably the other No. 1, if I had to guess. We had him for 12 and my wife and I said we’re never going to have another dog. But then we got Ziggy and he’s a rescue from Natalie’s.”