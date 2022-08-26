Olympia Sports holding closing sales in Hornell, Horseheads, Sayre

Need some back-to-school gear, or perhaps some Buffalo Bills swag before Week 1 kicks off?

Store closing sales are underway at Olympia Sports.

Olympia’s stores in Hornell, Horseheads and Sayre, Pennsylvania are among dozens of locations set to close their doors in the coming weeks. The Olympia Sports website currently features a prominent display that proclaims “Everything must go! Closing sale. All locations. See store for details. All sales final.”

In Hornell, the front of the store in the Hornell Plaza is papered with signs advertising the store closing sale. The entire store inventory is currently on sale for 30%-70% off. Olympia Sports carries running shoes, sports wear and sports equipment.

According to the company’s website, Olympia Sports was founded in 1975 with its first store in South Portland, Maine. It grew to more than 150 locations throughout the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. Olympia operates about a dozen stores in New York state.

The company was acquired by a private equity firm, CriticalPoint Capital, in 2019.

A message left with Olympia Sports was not yet returned at publishing.

Olympia’s departure will open up a rare vacancy at the Hornell Plaza, which is anchored by Walmart and Wegmans. A Pizza Hut in the plaza closed in 2020 and was replaced by a Rico’s Pizza in March 2022. Hornell’s first business-class hotel is currently under construction just north of the plaza.

The Horseheads store is located in the Arnot Mall on Chambers Road. The Sayre location is on Elmira Street near the Tops Plaza.

