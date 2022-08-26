Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Comcast Business Powers Newly Renovated Cape Cod Hotel
Pelham Hospitality Eyes Future Growth and Innovation with new Fiber Connection, Enhanced TV and Internet Services. South Yarmouth, MA – Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Pelham Hospitality’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort with Comcast Business solutions. The technology spans the hotel’s three Cape Cod properties, to include 100Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection, in-room HD video and voice service lines offering reliability and high-quality connections to help Pelham Hospitality deliver a premier guest experience and seamless back-of-house operations.
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 7
In the morning I walked over to Raycroft Beach, which is on Nantucket Sound. The water was nice and warm. While we were getting ready for another beach we listened to the album Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen. We went back to West Dennis Beach, which was really windy. The water was very warm and wavy. I surfed the waves with my fun noodle. I had fish and chips for lunch at the snack bar. We had a smorgasbord for supper. I had ham and pork with rice pilaf and potatoes and onions. We then began packing for the trip home. It’s been a wonderful vacation.
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Porchfest 2022 — VIDEO Mashup + Slideshow
WELLFLEET – As longtime fans of Wellfleet Porchfest, we could tell driving in to town that this 2022 event was the busiest Porchfest event in years. That feeling was borne out through several hours of strolling, watching and listening in one of Cape Cod’s most charming towns. Music...
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music
(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.
theweektoday.com
Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closes permanently
MARION – The Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closed its doors permanently on Monday, Aug. 29l less than two years after it opened. Owner Mike Achilles cited the Covid pandemic as the main reason for the closure. The restaurant opened at the end of December 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
Mattapoisett Restaurant Gets Surprise Visit from Movie Star Bill Murray
Comedy legend Bill Murray is turning into quite the fanboy of the SouthCoast. He has been spotted at local restaurants a number of times over the past several years. Over the summer of 2019, Murray was seen at Patti's Pierogis in Fall River. He stopped into the popular South Main Street spot with movie maker and Rhode Island native Peter Farrelly.
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
capecod.com
Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
Martha's Vineyard Times
Old souvenir shop to be demolished
As the famed Flying Horses Carousel gets its new paint job this fall, the abutting souvenir shop will be torn down. The demolition of the more than 100-year-old Old Variety Store, located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave., was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals last August.
capecod.com
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
‘I need it to live’: Bridgewater woman with rare genetic disorder has formula swiped off front porch
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Bridgewater woman says a package thief who stole boxes from her front porch took a month’s supply of formula. But the formula wasn’t for a baby, it was for her. Alyssa Augusto has a rare genetic metabolic disorder and that formula is her...
18-year-old man facing charges in hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left young boy seriously hurt
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left a young boy seriously injured earlier this month. Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
NECN
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
capecod.com
Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
mybackyardnews.com
NICHOLAS MEDICO – WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS
SAN DIEGO – A native of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Medico, a 2019 Westbridge Water Middle-Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy almost three years ago. “When I was in high school, I...
ABC6.com
Yarmouth police search for SUV they believe hit 8-year-old off scooter
YARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the public for help finding the vehicle that hit a 8-year-old boy off his scooter this past weekend. Yarmouth police posted pictures on their Facebook Tuesday of what they believe is the suspects vehicle. “Witness descriptions and captured video...
whdh.com
Car crashes through front doors of Norwell Post Office
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front door of a post office in Norwell Friday afternoon. Police arrived on scene at Dover Street to find the driver of the vehicle was OK after freeing herself from the wreckage. No customers or employees were harmed, either. The post...
