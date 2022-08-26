In the morning I walked over to Raycroft Beach, which is on Nantucket Sound. The water was nice and warm. While we were getting ready for another beach we listened to the album Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen. We went back to West Dennis Beach, which was really windy. The water was very warm and wavy. I surfed the waves with my fun noodle. I had fish and chips for lunch at the snack bar. We had a smorgasbord for supper. I had ham and pork with rice pilaf and potatoes and onions. We then began packing for the trip home. It’s been a wonderful vacation.

DENNIS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO