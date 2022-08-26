ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Comcast Business Powers Newly Renovated Cape Cod Hotel

Pelham Hospitality Eyes Future Growth and Innovation with new Fiber Connection, Enhanced TV and Internet Services. South Yarmouth, MA – Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Pelham Hospitality’s newly renovated Pelham House Resort with Comcast Business solutions. The technology spans the hotel’s three Cape Cod properties, to include 100Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection, in-room HD video and voice service lines offering reliability and high-quality connections to help Pelham Hospitality deliver a premier guest experience and seamless back-of-house operations.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Our trip to the Cape: Day 7

In the morning I walked over to Raycroft Beach, which is on Nantucket Sound. The water was nice and warm. While we were getting ready for another beach we listened to the album Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen. We went back to West Dennis Beach, which was really windy. The water was very warm and wavy. I surfed the waves with my fun noodle. I had fish and chips for lunch at the snack bar. We had a smorgasbord for supper. I had ham and pork with rice pilaf and potatoes and onions. We then began packing for the trip home. It’s been a wonderful vacation.
DENNIS, MA
capecodwave.com

Wellfleet Porchfest 2022 — VIDEO Mashup + Slideshow

WELLFLEET – As longtime fans of Wellfleet Porchfest, we could tell driving in to town that this 2022 event was the busiest Porchfest event in years. That feeling was borne out through several hours of strolling, watching and listening in one of Cape Cod’s most charming towns. Music...
WELLFLEET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
City
Eastham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
theweektoday.com

Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closes permanently

MARION – The Mary Celeste Whiskey and Wine Library closed its doors permanently on Monday, Aug. 29l less than two years after it opened. Owner Mike Achilles cited the Covid pandemic as the main reason for the closure. The restaurant opened at the end of December 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
MARION, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
capecod.com

Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s...
CHATHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Page
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Old souvenir shop to be demolished

As the famed Flying Horses Carousel gets its new paint job this fall, the abutting souvenir shop will be torn down. The demolition of the more than 100-year-old Old Variety Store, located at 10 Oak Bluffs Ave., was unanimously approved via special permit by the Oak Bluffs Zoning Board of Appeals last August.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastbound traffic was at a standstill with heavy delays westbound. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#National Parks#The Cape Symphony#The Boston Conservatory#Disney
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old man facing charges in hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left young boy seriously hurt

YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left a young boy seriously injured earlier this month. Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Person with serious injuries airlifted from Orleans Thursday morning

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that they responded Thursday morning to a medical call where a person was seriously injured. Due to the nature of those injuries, the patient needed care at a trauma center in Boston. Boston MedFlight was called to transport the patient from Orleans. Due to...
ORLEANS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

NICHOLAS MEDICO – WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS

SAN DIEGO – A native of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Medico, a 2019 Westbridge Water Middle-Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy almost three years ago. “When I was in high school, I...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
ABC6.com

Yarmouth police search for SUV they believe hit 8-year-old off scooter

YARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Yarmouth Police Department is asking the public for help finding the vehicle that hit a 8-year-old boy off his scooter this past weekend. Yarmouth police posted pictures on their Facebook Tuesday of what they believe is the suspects vehicle. “Witness descriptions and captured video...
YARMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes through front doors of Norwell Post Office

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front door of a post office in Norwell Friday afternoon. Police arrived on scene at Dover Street to find the driver of the vehicle was OK after freeing herself from the wreckage. No customers or employees were harmed, either. The post...
NORWELL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy