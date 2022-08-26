Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Related
Two arrested with gun after man chased by car in Pleasantville
Two Pleasantville men were arrested with a gun after police were called to a city pizza parlor for a man being chased by a car Sunday. When officers arrived at Pizza Di Roma on North Main Street, the victim and suspect vehicle were gone, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. But a...
wesb.com
Court: Cops Can Pull Over for License Plate Frames
There’s a new reason why police can pull over a motorist in Pennsylvania. A state appellate court has ruled that police officers can pull a motorist over if any part of a license plate is not visible. That includes the strip at the bottom of the plate that lists the website of the state’s official tourism office, visit p-a dot com.
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS
Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Authorities: 1 dead, 2 injured in Saturday shooting near Toms River hookah lounge
Authorities say gunfire at a shopping center in Toms River Saturday left a 25-year-old father of five dead and two other people wounded, including one critically.
One arrested, one fugitive in man’s killing in Atlantic City
An Atlantic City man is wanted after he and another man were charged in a fatal shooting. Kenneth Creek and Aaron Callahan are accused of gunning down a Philadelphia man in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after midnight Thursday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder
One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Busy Week Ahead For Egg Harbor Township, NJ Traffic Delays
The week ahead will be a very busy one regarding road repairs in Egg Harbor Township, which will necessitate a number of single, alternating traffic lanes and a few detours. These are road projects being managed by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ TRAFFIC ADVISORIES FOR THE...
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover
DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Check out this mega car show in Glassboro, NJ for Labor Day weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
WPFO
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting
A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River shopping center.
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
Neighbors Sounded Alarm on Toms River Hookah Lounge to Officials Weeks Before Shooting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent month, neighboring businesses and residents complained formally with the...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0