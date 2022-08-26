ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Michigan's largest marijuana recall and the fallout

By Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
On The Line

  • Host: Cary Junior II
  • Producers: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts and Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: Michigan's relatively young marijuana industry is experiencing some growing pains. From the state's largest recall and concerns over possibly moldy weed to questions on whether consumers can trust the THC levels on what they buy.

On this episode of the "On The Line" podcast, host Cary Junior II speaks with Free Press business reporter Adrienne Roberts, who covers the marijuana industry, about the wild world of marijuana testing these days.

Roberts also checks in with Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Science and the Environment at Lake Superior State University. The school has a Cannabis Center for Excellence for education and research and Johnson discusses what consumers need to know about the safety testing of their edibles and flower.

Nocap100%
3d ago

well I go to 5 different dispos a month and there has not been any mold on any weed I have reported this article as misleading information.

12
Charles Goldsmith
4d ago

This marijuana business brings in millions in taxes. Roads in Leoni township are really bad. Hmm.

5
