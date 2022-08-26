Invite God into the difficult moments

Have you ever felt helpless and wondered what you could do to change a situation? I have. I received a call about six months into my ministry in Norwich. On the other end of the line was a man I had come to admire. We were just beginning to form a friendship and were working together on a few projects that were quite exciting. He began with the ominous statement, "Cal, I have some difficult news that I need to share with you."

He informed me that he was leaving his wife and was in the process of packing up and moving out of his home. We live in a broken world and over the years too many couples have come to me with that same message. Every time I have had the same feeling of sorrow. A feeling of helplessness is never far behind.

As these situations arose over the years, I've asked myself, "What can I do to help the couple work through their problems? What can I do to minister to my friends?" I've offered counsel and shared books, spent time listening to both sides and lifted up a lot of prayers. Despite my best efforts, too often the end result was still a break up of the marriage. In the end, I usually felt that I had done very little to help.There is a lot of disappointment that comes in the dissolution of a relationship. There are broken dreams and unfulfilled promises. There is hurt, frustration and anger. The thoughts of "what might have been" are floating in the air. Hearts are broken. As I received yet another call recently, I began to realize that the pain that is shouldered by the couples is truly shared by God.

I believe God's heart aches over our failed relationships. God understands better than any of us how much betrayal can hurt. He knows what it is to love and to have that love rejected. He can appreciate our deep sorrow when hopes and dreams for the future are shattered and hopelessly marred. For God has lived with these things throughout Creation and He understands all too well.

Because I know that God cares about each of us, over the years I have found that I am not quite as helpless in these situations as I once thought. You see, I can pray for the couples. I can pray for reconciliation. I can pray for healing. I can pray that God will be present in their pain and sorrow and lead them through this difficult valley. And so can you!

I have to tell you the truth: I always pray like crazy that the couples will work out their problems and get back together. My heart leaps with joy when that happens. But regardless of the outcome, when we pray and turn things over to God, no matter what road the two may take, we can be assured that God will be there for them as they work their way through the difficulties.

Do you have friends who are going through a difficult time? You are not helpless to make a difference in their situation. My suggestion is to go ahead and be a friend to them. Offer your advice, listen to them and let them know you care. Then begin talking to God and ask Him, the Mighty Counselor, the Prince of Peace, to step in and minister to them both. In the end you will have done more for them than you will ever know. And someday they will come back and thank you for your prayers.

God bless! See you in church!

The Rev. Cal Lord is the pastor of Central Baptist Church of Westerly. Reach him at calstigers@gmail.com.