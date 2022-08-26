ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Rockford area

By Wes Huett, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

Here are the schedules and scores for Week 1 Illinois high school football games in the Rockford area.

Upset, blowouts and more: What we learned around Rockford high school football in Week 1

NIC-10

Saturday's games

Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14

Story: Belvidere North football team flexing a new dimension to its rugged running game

Story: Freeport football again has the skill players, but can the Pretzels hold the line?

Hononegah 35, Jefferson 22

Boylan 40, East 0

Guilford 32, Belvidere 0

Harlem 21, Auburn 12

Story: How Harlem adjusted to Auburn's big receiver and found a way to win its football opener

Big Northern Conference

Friday's games

Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7 (OT)

Story: 5 reasons why Stillman's OT win over Byron is one of the greatest in this storied rivarly

Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20

Dixon 34, Oregon 6

Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0

Lutheran 20, North Boone 14

All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Rockford-area high school football for 2022

NUIC

Friday's games

Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland/Pearl City 6

Forreston 44, Stockton 14

Best of the best: The Rockford area's top performances from Week 1 of the high school football season

Durand/Pecatonica 53, West Carroll 6

Fulton 31, Galena 12

Dakota 61, Chicago Christ the King 16

Interstate 8 Blue

Friday's game

Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7

More from the game: I found a better experience than playing high school football — watching my son do it

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Rockford area

#High School Football#Football Games#Illinois#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports
