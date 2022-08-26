Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Rockford area
Here are the schedules and scores for Week 1 Illinois high school football games in the Rockford area.
Upset, blowouts and more: What we learned around Rockford high school football in Week 1
NIC-10
Saturday's games
Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14
Story: Belvidere North football team flexing a new dimension to its rugged running game
Story: Freeport football again has the skill players, but can the Pretzels hold the line?
Hononegah 35, Jefferson 22
Boylan 40, East 0
Guilford 32, Belvidere 0
Harlem 21, Auburn 12
Story: How Harlem adjusted to Auburn's big receiver and found a way to win its football opener
Big Northern Conference
Friday's games
Stillman Valley 15, Byron 7 (OT)
Story: 5 reasons why Stillman's OT win over Byron is one of the greatest in this storied rivarly
Genoa-Kingston 35, Winnebago 20
Dixon 34, Oregon 6
Rockford Christian 14, Rock Falls 0
Lutheran 20, North Boone 14
All the stories in one place: Ultimate guide to Rockford-area high school football for 2022
NUIC
Friday's games
Lena-Winslow 60, Eastland/Pearl City 6
Forreston 44, Stockton 14
Best of the best: The Rockford area's top performances from Week 1 of the high school football season
Durand/Pecatonica 53, West Carroll 6
Fulton 31, Galena 12
Dakota 61, Chicago Christ the King 16
Interstate 8 Blue
Friday's game
Rochelle 14, Woodstock 7
More from the game: I found a better experience than playing high school football — watching my son do it
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Illinois high school football Week 1: Scores, schedule from around the Rockford area
Comments / 1