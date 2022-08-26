A hotel in western Louisville? Well-known developer has big plans in Portland

Louisville developer Gill Holland's latest project plans to bring a long-awaited business to Portland.

Holland and partners are bringing "The Devonian," a 17,000-square-foot historically inspired "community hotel" to life in the West End neighborhood. The project, a plan from pod architecture + design and with a name inspired by the Paleozoic era, is aimed at offering a short-term place to stay for locals and travelers alike.

"It's crazy that there is not one hotel west of Ninth Street in Louisville, an area that, on its own, would be the fourth largest city in the state of Kentucky," Holland said.

Named for fossils found in the area that date back hundreds of millions of years to the geological Devonian Period, the hotel at 1624 Lytle St. will include 25 rooms for guests along with a heated swimming pool and a rooftop deck that can be used for fundraisers by local non-profits, according to a release from officials behind the project. Nearby attractions include the Louisville Visual Art gallery, the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute and live music at " fifteenTWELVE ," a gallery and event venue next door.

The hotel will also be near other developments like the planned expansion of Waterfront Park into Portland, which will "connect downtown and West Louisville along the waterfront," according to the park's website .

Financing is still undetermined, though, Holland noted. The build will likely cost about $5 million, he estimated, and officials behind the project are still looking for investors and a lender. He normally doesn't announce a planned development without securing financing, he said, but put the word out in advance this time in an attempt to find partners.

Securing financing for the property could be tricky since banks don't want to take a "risk" on properties that need fixing-up, including the cost of renovations in the value of the property, Holland said.

"West Louisville has been disappointed time and time again by projects that didn't happen," he said.

Portland, founded in 1811, is one of the city's biggest neighborhoods with a population of about 13,000 . It has a notable presences in the city's arts and dining scene, with spaces like Louisville Visual Art and Table Café along with newer spots like Cup of Joy Café and The Coffee Boxx, which replaced McQuixote Books and Coffee in 2021.

The neighborhood also experiences one of the city's lowest income brackets. Officials behind The Devonian hope the development will bring "community pride back to a forgotten section of that city," according to the release, citing The Green Building as a model for this goal.

"To the West, it is a landmark that acknowledges the transition from commercial to residential. To the North, it recognizes its pre-historic era. And to the South, it is an axis to placemaking spaces that are emerging in West Louisville neighborhoods," Youn Choi, designer on the project, said in a statement.

Richard Meadows, a resident of Portland and president of Portland Now Inc. , said he's seen a "number of occasions" where promised developments in the neighborhood have fallen apart before completion.

He's happy to see The Devonian planned in Portland, though. Meadows called it the first step in connecting the neighborhood with downtown Louisville and said it will bring job opportunities to the area.

"I think it’s a great thing, bring it on," Meadows said. "We'll work with them. The whole neighborhood will.”

Correction: This story was updated to include the planned hotel's correct address, 1624 Lytle St.

