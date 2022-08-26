ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike appears to be making a comeback in Louisville with a new store – with a twist

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
Louisville shoppers looking for a spot to pick up a new pair of LeBrons or Kobes may be in luck after the city's lone Nike outlet closed earlier in 2022 .

You might need a membership, though.

Nike has filed a plan application form with the city to take a storefront at the Oxmoor Mall , where it would stand between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Von Maur clothing store as a new concept for the brand, Nike Live. The planned store, dubbed "Nike by Louisville," would occupy under 5,000 square feet of property in the mall – a much smaller footprint than the older store in Shelbyville Road Plaza, which had more than 15,000 square feet of space.

The store plans call for construction to start on Oct. 17 and finish next May.

Mike Williams, operations manager with Oxmoor Mall, told The Courier Journal on Thursday he was "not aware of any signed agreement" between the facility and the company at this time. Nike, meanwhile, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the agreement on the plan application form filed with the city was signed between Nike and Brookfield Properties, which owns Oxmoor Mall.

The form said MBH Architects, an architect firm based out of New York, will take on redesigning the space for the new Nike store, with the Henderson Engineers firm implementing the redesign.

So, what is a Nike Live?

Nike Live stores are members-only experiences, according to Retail Dive, which named Nike Live " Concept of the Year " in 2018.

In June 2020, Nike announced that it planned to open up 200 of these smaller-scale stores across multiple continents – North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East – as part of a reimagining of its stores following a major plummet in revenue in North America .

The stores cater to NikePlus members, allowing subscribers access to unique perks like a digital vending machine with exclusive Nike products and other merchandise that members can reserve through the program's app.

Another Nike Live store is set to open later this year on Nov. 17 in Lexington, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Currently, the closest Nike outlet store is at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass outlet mall in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

If all goes according to plan, construction on the Louisville Nike Live store will be complete by May 5, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Nike appears to be making a comeback in Louisville with a new store – with a twist

