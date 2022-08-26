Former Maryland Christian school teacher sentenced for 1970s sexual abuse of student

A former Heritage Academy teacher was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to molesting a student in the 1970s.

Robert William Becker, 77, of Hagerstown, pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Washington County Circuit Court to felony third-degree sex offense with an underage victim for incidents that occurred in the 1970s in his office at the Christian school west of Hagerstown. As part of the plea deal, a charge of child abuse by a custodian was dismissed.

After hearing from the victim, who was 10 years old at the time of at least one of the incidents in late 1976; her husband; and Becker's adult son; Judge Mark K. Boyer took a one-hour recess to read letters submitted in support of Becker by family, friends and former students and co-workers.

When court resumed in the afternoon, Boyer heard from one more supporter of Becker before commenting on the case and sentencing Becker.

Becker's actions against the victim in the 1970s were "no longer mere allegations" because Becker pleaded guilty, Boyer said.

The victim has said that Becker touched her underneath her clothing in the area of her genitals on two different occasions, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release.

Becker was a history and physical education teacher at the school during the time of the incidents. He also has served on the school's board.

Boyer said Becker's behavior was "vile, predatory and destructive." The former teacher "abused a position of trust" and caused "immeasurable" emotional and psychological damage to the victim, the judge said.

In sentencing Becker to 10 years in state prison with all but five years suspended, Boyer said the sentence was about punishing him — but also about deterrence.

Deterrence not just for Becker, but "others who hold positions of trust and responsibility for our children who we drop off at school in the morning."

Previously:Former Heritage Academy teacher charged with child abuse

"You're going to prison, sir," Boyer said.

The victim said after the hearing that she was grateful to the judge for "taking a stand against predators in schools" and deterring others in positions of authority from "doing this." She is now 56 years old; The Herald-Mail continues to refer to her using the pseudonym "Anita" to protect the identity of a victim of abuse.

Anita said she was glad the message was "going out that even one child matters" and that people in positions of authority who work with children, such as teachers, should expect a harsh sentence for such actions.

She said she didn't feel "elated," but "sober" because she realizes the pain involved for Becker and his family.

"My heart is heavy for his family," which is grieving the loss of his presence in their lives, Anita said.

As the sentence was read, Becker did not make an audible sound. His wife, in the courtroom gallery, gasped and started crying.

Becker gets credit for one day served in jail. Upon his release from prison, he will be on five years supervised probation. During that probation, he is not to have unsupervised contact with unrelated minors. He also is to have no contact with the victim and to submit to a mental health evaluation, Boyer said.

Becker, dressed in a suit, waved to his family as deputies escorted him past his wife and son and out of the courtroom.

Becker makes statement before sentencing

After hearing a lengthy victim's impact statement from Anita, Becker made his own statement to the court before being sentenced.

"I would like to say that I am very, very sorry for the pain and the hurt that I caused by not admitting to that act" in the mid-1970s, said Becker, reading a written statement and not looking at Anita in the gallery.

Both Anita and Becker said the incidents haunted them.

"I don't want to be a monster," Becker said. "I love the Lord and I want to serve him."

Crying, Becker reiterated he was sorry he didn't admit to touching Anita earlier.

"It was wrong of me and I would ask your forgiveness," Becker said. "I have asked the Lord's."

Asked after the hearing if she had a comment on Becker's request for forgiveness, Anita said she did not.

Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer, in presenting her sentencing recommendation, told the court that that Anita had not only been victimized by the abuse, but by the response to her disclosure of the incidents. That included the response from the school, her family and her peers.

More reporting:Did Heritage Academy fully investigate sexual abuse, misconduct accusations? It's unclear

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon after the hearing had ended, Heritage Academy Principal Dave Hobbs said "No thank you," when asked if he wanted to comment on Becker's plea, sentence and comments made during the hearing.

Other than a woman who spoke up on Becker's behalf and said she had worked as a bookkeeper at the school, there did not appear to be anyone from the school at the hearing.

Other sentencing considerations in 1970s sex abuse case

In her earlier presentation to the court, Mollett-Gaumer said the state was recommending 10 years with all suspended except for 18 months to be served in the Washington County Detention Center.

The incident occurred in the 1970s, predating sentencing guidelines and the sex offender registry, Mollett-Gaumer said. Therefore, Becker cannot be placed on the registry. She said current sentencing guidelines call for one to six years.

Before the judge considered sentencing, Assistant Public Defender Loren R. Villa cited Becker's medical history, including his high blood pressure and diabetes. She also said Becker had cooperated with the sheriff's office's investigation and admitted to inappropriate contact. Without that corroboration, Villa said she didn't know how a trial could have gone.

Both Villa and Boyer noted that no additional victims had come forward.

Mollett-Gaumer told the court that the detective tried to "overturn every stone" about allegations of other incidents, but none of those allegations rose to the level of criminal charges.

Victim in 1970s sex abuse case at school gets her turn to speak

Anita told the court that Becker's actions "affected the beginning of my life and every day since he repeatedly molested me."

As a 10-year-old, she stood "frozen and confused" during the abuse, she said. As an adult, she and her husband have suffered from the abuse she underwent at Becker's hand, Anita said.

"He is the destroyer of lives" and "not the man of God others thought him to be," she said.

Becker groomed not only her for the abuse, but also the Heritage Academy community, she said.

Anita said Becker accused her of destroying his life and family when, as a youngster, she brought her allegations to school officials.

During his silence the past 46 years, he's "never shown the slightest remorse for what he's done to me," she said.

Anita said Becker was "like a monster we see in our dreams, our nightmares" and a "master manipulator" who "spun lies" for almost 40 years.

Becker didn't look at Anita as she began reading her victim impact statement, but gradually turned her way a few times before looking at her.

"What is a little girl worth?" Anita asked as she ended her statement. "For 46 years, Becker repeatedly responded nothing but a few thrills."