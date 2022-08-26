Section 1 girls soccer: Here's what you need to know ahead of the 2022 season
Practice is well underway throughout the Hudson Valley. As teams count down to the first scrimmages and regular season games, here are some things to know for Section 1 girls soccer this fall.
Below is the information that will help you follow along this season, from league alignments to important dates, new overtime procedures and everything in between.
Defending champions
Arlington won its fifth sectional title in six years after defeating county rival John Jay-East Fishkill, 2-0. The Admirals went on to reach the NYSPHSAA Class AA final four. In Class A, Clarkstown North made history, eventually joining Arlington in Cortland after outlasting Rye in penalty kicks to win the program's first Section 1 title.
Bronxville dominated in Class B, giving up just four goals all season long, en route to section and state titles. The Broncos went through the NYSPHSAA tournament without giving up a single goal. This year, they'll look to regroup after losing more than a dozen players from their state championship run.
Yonkers Montessori won the first section title in program history, defeating Haldane for the Section 1 Class C crown. The Eagles, who are the section's first girls soccer champ from Yonkers ever, have now moved up to Class B.
Save the date
- Sept. 7 − lohud Elite 11 and preseason rankings published
- Oct. 16 − Last day of regular season for Section 1 teams
- Oct. 17 − Section 1 seeding meeting, playoff brackets finalized
- Oct. 19 − Section 1 tournament outbracket games
- Oct. 21 − Section 1 tournament opening round
- Oct. 24 − Section 1 tournament quarterfinals
- Oct. 26 − Section 1 tournament semifinals
- Oct. 29 − Section 1 tournament championships at Nyack High School
- Nov. 1 − Class AA, A, B regional semifinals at Arlington High School, Class C regional semifinals at Section 9 host site
- TBD − Class AA, A, B regional finals at Section 4, Class C regional finals at Section 8
- Nov. 12-13 − NYSPHSAA championships at Cortland
Must see games
- Pleasantville vs. Briarcliff (Aug. 31, Oct. 8)
- Horace Greeley at New Rochelle (Sept. 1)
- North Rockland at Rye (Sept. 2)
- Horace Greeley at Somers (Sept. 6)
- Pearl River at Pleasantville (Sept. 6)
- Pearl River at Irvington (Sept. 8)
- Bronxville at Pleasantville (Sept. 15)
- Haldane at Yonkers Montessori (Sept. 15)
- Clarkstown North at Pearl River (Sept. 17)
- Scarsdale vs. Mamaroneck (Sept. 19, Oct. 3)
- John Jay-East Fishkill vs. Arlington (Sept. 19, Oct. 13)
- Somers at Pearl River (Sept. 21)
- New Rochelle vs. Scarsdale (Sept. 21, Oct. 7)
- Tuckahoe vs. Yonkers Montessori (Sept. 23, Oct. 11)
- Clarkstown North vs. Clarkstown South (Sept. 23, Oct. 15)
- Rye vs. Harrison (Sept. 29, Oct. 7)
- Lakeland vs. Hen Hud (Sept. 29, Oct. 8)
- Irvington vs. Bronxville (Sept. 29, Oct. 13)
- Albertus Magnus at Arlington (Sept. 27)
- Somers vs. Yorktown (Oct. 1, Oct. 13)
- Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.) at Albertus Magnus (Oct. 5)
- St. Anthony's at Albertus Magnus (Oct. 8)
- North Rockland at John Jay-East Fishkill (Oct. 8)
League alignments
Conference I
- League A − Arlington, Carmel, John Jay-East Fishkill, Ketcham, Mahopac, Scarsdale B
- League B − Lincoln, Mamaroneck, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Scarsdale, Ursuline
- League C − Arlington B, Clarkstown North, Clarkstown South, East Ramapo, North Rockland, Suffern
- League D − Fox Lane, Horace Greeley, Ossining, Port Chester, Saunders, White Plains
Conference II
- League A − Nanuet, Nyack, Pearl River, Tappan Zee
- League B − Gorton, Riverside, Roosevelt, Yonkers
- League C − Eastchester, Harrison, Pelham, Rye
- League D − Hen Hud, Lakeland, Panas, Peekskill
- League E − Brewster, John Jay-Cross River, Somers, Yorktown
- League F − Ardsley, Byram Hills, Edgemont, Sleepy Hollow
Conference III
- League A − Blind Brook, Briarcliff, Pleasantville, Rye Neck, Valhalla, Westlake
- League B − Albertus Magnus, Bronxville, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington
- League C − Hamilton, Leffell School, Tuckahoe, Woodlands, Yonkers Montessori
- League D − Croton-Harmon, Haldane, North Salem, Pawling, Putnam Valley
Rule changes
The biggest change in girls soccer involves overtime procedures. Overtime will now consist of two 10-minute golden-goal periods in the regular season.
During playoff matches, overtime is extended to two 15-minute golden-goal periods. If the score remains tied, then a penalty kick shootout will be conducted to determine which team advances. The only exception would be in the state championship game, where co-champions may be declared at the end of both sudden victory overtime periods.
Also, head coverings worn for religious reasons cannot be made of abrasive or hard materials and must fit securely. Players are also permitted to wear hair beads and other adornments, as long as they are secured to the head and do not pose a risk of injury to the player, teammates or opponents.
