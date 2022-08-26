ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown Deputy Fire Marshal John Crist dies after off-duty auto accident

By Nicky Wolcott, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Hagerstown Deputy Fire Marshal John Crist died Tuesday from injuries suffered in an off-duty auto accident nearly four months ago, according to a release from the City of Hagerstown.

He was a 28-year veteran of the Hagerstown Fire Department, and served as a deputy fire marshal since 2008. Before joining the fire department, he was a U.S. Marine assigned to Camp David, according to the release.

Crist was born in South Bend, Ind., and graduated from Rockville (Ind.) Junior-Senior High School, according to his obituary online in the Herald-Mail.. He joined the Marine Corps and served during Operation Desert Storm after high school.

He was an active member of the 8th & I Reunion Association, Marine Corps League Antietam Detachment No. 113, International Association of Arson Investigators, Maryland Fire and Explosive Investigator's Association and the Antietam Photographic Society, according to his obituary.

Read the obituary:John Robert Crist

He is survived by his wife of six years, Nina Maria Crist, as well as his brother, three children and six grandchildren.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hagerstown Community College's Kepler Theatre, with the Rev. George Simmons officiating, according to his obituary. Family will receive friends at the theatre from 1 to 6 p.m.

A spokesman for the family was not immediately available to comment before press time.

Their lives on the line:Washington County first responders recognized for achievements

