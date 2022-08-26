Blue Jays' top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann set to face Somerset Patriots

BRIDGEWATER – It’s somewhat scary to think of how good Austin Wells could be.

For the opposition, that is.

The Somerset Patriots catcher has done well to get acclimated to Double-A since his highly anticipated promotion in early July. But, despite hitting .259 with seven homers and 22 RBI in his first 36 games -- including two separate RBI singles in Somerset’s 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night – the 23-year-old knows he’s only scratching the surface of what he can do at the plate.

“I definitely know there’s more in there, and I can do a lot better,” Wells said after Wednesday night’s game.

“I’m just trying to bring that every day and find those couple games where it starts to really click together leading towards the end of the season. … I still don’t feel like I’m really back to where I was to start the year, I’m still trying to find that rhythm, but I’m trying to grind through every (at-bat) that I can. The more (at-bats) that I’m getting, the more comfortable I feel with my swing and coming back from missing some time. I think where I’m at is good, but I want to be better.”

Health:Somerset Patriots to host addiction awareness and recovery event

Football rankings:Big Central Conference preseason Top 15

The No. 87-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, Wells got out of the gate slow in Somerset, getting just one hit in his first 17 at-bats. Since then, he put together a 16-game hitting streak between July 10 and Aug. 4, recorded 10 multi-hit contests, and largely played well behind the dish, at least for now squashing the perpetual questions of whether he can stick at the position long-term.

Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann looms

One of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball is set to take the mound at TD Bank Ballpark this weekend.

The consensus top-ranked arm in a Toronto Blue Jays minor league system full of premium pitching, 20-year-old left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann is set to get the start for the Fisher Cats when they face the Patriots on Friday night.

A third-round pick last year who just turned 20 on Aug. 18, Tiedemann has seen a meteoric rise through the system in just his first professional season; he’s combined for a 5-4 record and 2.26 ERA in 17 starts across three different levels of the minors, with a stunning 115 strikeouts in his first 75.2 career innings.

Using a fastball that’s now touching 98 mph, as well as a hard slider and changeup that scouts describe as a “plus” pitch, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has made a lot of progress in a short amount of time after getting skipped entirely in the 2020 MLB Draft and instead attended Golden West Community College (California) for a year to remain draft eligible.

“A lot went into it,” Tiedemann told MyCentralJersey.com

“Getting drafted by a good organization, that’ll get you the right resources and everything is going to go well. As soon as I got drafted, I got put on a good program with the Blue Jays, and I think it showed pretty early on, fortunately, that I was able to take it all in and do well with it. It’s shown early on in my first year professionally, but I’ve got to keep going with it.”

Currently ranked baseball’s No. 29 prospect by Baseball America – just below Brett Baty (26), Zac Veen (27) and Triston Casas (28), who have all come through the visiting clubhouse in Bridgewater the past two years -- he’s set to face No. 10 Anthony Volpe on Friday, reuniting the two teammates at the most recent Futures Game at Dodger Stadium, which was a homecoming of sorts for the Long Beach, California native.

“I loved it,” he said. “That was in my hometown, so my whole family came out and watched, and it was a really cool experience. I got to see the best players in the game, and it was fun to go out there and compete against them.”