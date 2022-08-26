ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

The British have come! Piecemeal Pies brings English flair to Stowe

By Brent Hallenbeck, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqBZQ_0hW96gAd00

STOWE – A bit of England comes to a famous New England ski town, in savory-pie form.

What is Piecemeal Pies?

The first Piecemeal Pies opened in White River Junction in 2016. Six years later, on July 22, the next Piecemeal Pies arrived in a former ice-cream shop on Main Street in Stowe village.

Piecemeal Pies serves savory pies based on the sort that can be found at cafes, stands and gas stations throughout England. The traditional pies chef/owner Justin Barrett and his staff offer include pork and parsnip, chicken and leek, and smoked trout and fennel. Barrett said he’s surprised that rabbit and bacon has become the best-seller at Piecemeal Pies.

“Vermonters understand that rabbit is a real food,” according to Barrett, and that given rabbits’ tendencies toward procreation it’s also a highly-sustainable protein source. Barrett said the English sausage rolls are also a hit, and the curried-lamb pies waft great aromas throughout the neighborhood.

Piecemeal Pies uses quality ingredients such as local lamb, Barrett said, without having to charge for a $26 entrée. “It’s a way that we can take really good ingredients and have it for a $14 lunch,” he said. Barrett hopes to expand the Stowe shop’s hours soon to include brunch and dinner, and the restaurant will be getting its liquor license in September.

Farm to table:What does it take to run a fresh local meat farm in Vermont? Farmers explain their trade

What’s the story behind it?

Barrett went to architecture school in Oregon, where he cooked professionally between studies. His working interest gravitated toward restaurants, so he took off for New York City, where he wound up working for British chefs and went to the United Kingdom to research the best traditional cooking methods.

All of that made him want to open his own restaurant. He had fallen in love with Vermont, so he decided to open his first Piecemeal Pies in the Upper Valley. Barrett said travelers from Boston visiting the White River Junction eatery on their way to Stowe told him he needed to open a place in the renowned ski town, so that thought has been in his mind for a while.

It was when he came to Stowe to sell pies during the “British Invasion” car show a few years ago that Barrett knew he had to bring Piecemeal Pies to town. He said he sold 100 British-styled pies in an hour at that British car event, helping him realize he had a built-in audience in town. (Barrett is looking forward to the next “British Invasion” Sept. 9-11.)

Barrett planned to open the Stowe shop in May 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit two months before that; Barrett said contractors abandoned the site on March 16, leaving wires hanging out of the walls. As pandemic restrictions eased, Barrett said it became hard to find contractors who weren’t busy on other projects, further delaying the shop. Then he had open-heart surgery last November — pandemic-related stress likely contributed to his health issues, Barrett said — also hindering progress on the Stowe space.

Barrett does use his architectural skills in his business. He designed the Stowe space, which seats about 30 customers, to have a “comfort pub feel” with banquettes. He wanted a space that’s brighter and lighter than a typical British pub, so the dining room in Stowe has white walls and plenty of windows.

Piecemeal Pies gives half of its profits to employees, according to Barrett, and the expansion to Stowe has allowed the business to offer benefits. He said his goal is that every employee makes at least $20 an hour.

Business in Stowe has been a little slower than he hoped for, but Barrett said he hasn’t done much marketing for the new restaurant yet. He’s hoping Piecemeal Pies will be busy during foliage and ski seasons, but he also wants area residents to bring their takeout Piecemeal Pies on late-summer picnics.

“The community has been really supportive the past few years,” Barrett said. “We want to be here for the locals, and the tourists will come.”

He noted that the Stowe space previously had a barber shop downstairs, which evokes imagery from the musical “Sweeney Todd,” aka “The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” whose victims often wound up as the main ingredient in English savory pies. Rather than shy away from that association, Barrett is embracing it.

“I am really excited for Halloween,” he said.

Hours and location

Piecemeal Pies, 112 Main St., Stowe. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Monday. (802) 585-3365, www.piecemealpies.com

Contact Brent Hallenbeck at bhallenbeck@freepressmedia.com. Follow Brent on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BrentHallenbeck.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts

There will be a Fall Arts Conference Sept. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe. The goal of the Vermont Conference on Christianity and the Arts is to build community among artists of faith in Vermont (and nearby) and to encourage good and thoughtful art deeply rooted in a Christian view of the world.
STOWE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stowe, VT
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
City
Stowe, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
Local
Vermont Food & Drinks
WCAX

In the Garden: Fixing dead grass

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the summer months wind down, have you found dead spots in your grass? In this week’s In the Garden, Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi show us how to fix that.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Monster trucks put on a show in Essex Junction

A food truck in Cambridge serving up all kinds of breakfast waffles. UVM fights hard, falls to South Carolina in Shelley Smith's return home. USC head coach Shelley Smith returned to her home state and alma mater as her Gamecocks defeated the Catamounts 2-0. Man charged with negligent operation after...
ESSEX, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Essex Junction outdoor Mass

Edmundite Father Charles Ranges celebrated an outdoor “Mass on the Grass” Aug. 28 on the back lawn of Holy Family Rectory in Essex Junction. Father Ranges, pastor of the Essex Catholic Community, greeted the congregation by reminding them that they are stewards of creation and need to take seriously Pope Francis’ call to respect and care for this wonderful gift from God.
ESSEX, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Barrett
vermontbiz.com

Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased

Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Five MSK attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers in America

Five attorneys at the Burlington law firm MSK Attorneys(link is external) have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023. They are Catherine Dingle, Jeremy Farkas, Hans Huessy, Liam Murphy and Brian Sullivan. Murphy (pictured) was also named 2023 Lawyer of the Year in the Burlington area for his work in real estate litigation.
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New York City#Pub#Food Drink#British#Piecemeal Pies#English
WCAX

Scottish Festival underway this Saturday

Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Swanton 12-year-old spearheads sports cleat donation program

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Athletes know how important it is to have the right equipment, from head to toe. One girl in Swanton is helping kids make sure they have the shoes they need to succeed. Twelve-year-old Emily Walke spends a lot of time scrubbing when she’s not playing sports....
SWANTON, VT
WMUR.com

Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
LEBANON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCAX

Worker seriously injured at New Hampshire amusement park

JEFFERSON, N.H. (WCAX) - An employee at an amusement park in New Hampshire was seriously injured after suddenly falling off of a ride platform. At Santa’s Village in Jefferson, a 51 year old man fell off a platform while a roller coaster was in motion. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The employee’s name has not been released.
JEFFERSON, NH
The Valley Reporter

Knotweed eradication efforts continue in The Valley Part 2

(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Bingham’s midsummer report on knotweed eradication efforts in The Valley. The first part, published last week covered successes in Warren.) The interns joined Waitsfield Conservation Commissioners Curt Lindburg, Bob Cook and 20 volunteers to tackle knotweed at multiple sites. The...
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
HANOVER, NH
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy