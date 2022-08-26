The British have come! Piecemeal Pies brings English flair to Stowe

STOWE – A bit of England comes to a famous New England ski town, in savory-pie form.

What is Piecemeal Pies?

The first Piecemeal Pies opened in White River Junction in 2016. Six years later, on July 22, the next Piecemeal Pies arrived in a former ice-cream shop on Main Street in Stowe village.

Piecemeal Pies serves savory pies based on the sort that can be found at cafes, stands and gas stations throughout England. The traditional pies chef/owner Justin Barrett and his staff offer include pork and parsnip, chicken and leek, and smoked trout and fennel. Barrett said he’s surprised that rabbit and bacon has become the best-seller at Piecemeal Pies.

“Vermonters understand that rabbit is a real food,” according to Barrett, and that given rabbits’ tendencies toward procreation it’s also a highly-sustainable protein source. Barrett said the English sausage rolls are also a hit, and the curried-lamb pies waft great aromas throughout the neighborhood.

Piecemeal Pies uses quality ingredients such as local lamb, Barrett said, without having to charge for a $26 entrée. “It’s a way that we can take really good ingredients and have it for a $14 lunch,” he said. Barrett hopes to expand the Stowe shop’s hours soon to include brunch and dinner, and the restaurant will be getting its liquor license in September.

What’s the story behind it?

Barrett went to architecture school in Oregon, where he cooked professionally between studies. His working interest gravitated toward restaurants, so he took off for New York City, where he wound up working for British chefs and went to the United Kingdom to research the best traditional cooking methods.

All of that made him want to open his own restaurant. He had fallen in love with Vermont, so he decided to open his first Piecemeal Pies in the Upper Valley. Barrett said travelers from Boston visiting the White River Junction eatery on their way to Stowe told him he needed to open a place in the renowned ski town, so that thought has been in his mind for a while.

It was when he came to Stowe to sell pies during the “British Invasion” car show a few years ago that Barrett knew he had to bring Piecemeal Pies to town. He said he sold 100 British-styled pies in an hour at that British car event, helping him realize he had a built-in audience in town. (Barrett is looking forward to the next “British Invasion” Sept. 9-11.)

Barrett planned to open the Stowe shop in May 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic hit two months before that; Barrett said contractors abandoned the site on March 16, leaving wires hanging out of the walls. As pandemic restrictions eased, Barrett said it became hard to find contractors who weren’t busy on other projects, further delaying the shop. Then he had open-heart surgery last November — pandemic-related stress likely contributed to his health issues, Barrett said — also hindering progress on the Stowe space.

Barrett does use his architectural skills in his business. He designed the Stowe space, which seats about 30 customers, to have a “comfort pub feel” with banquettes. He wanted a space that’s brighter and lighter than a typical British pub, so the dining room in Stowe has white walls and plenty of windows.

Piecemeal Pies gives half of its profits to employees, according to Barrett, and the expansion to Stowe has allowed the business to offer benefits. He said his goal is that every employee makes at least $20 an hour.

Business in Stowe has been a little slower than he hoped for, but Barrett said he hasn’t done much marketing for the new restaurant yet. He’s hoping Piecemeal Pies will be busy during foliage and ski seasons, but he also wants area residents to bring their takeout Piecemeal Pies on late-summer picnics.

“The community has been really supportive the past few years,” Barrett said. “We want to be here for the locals, and the tourists will come.”

He noted that the Stowe space previously had a barber shop downstairs, which evokes imagery from the musical “Sweeney Todd,” aka “The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” whose victims often wound up as the main ingredient in English savory pies. Rather than shy away from that association, Barrett is embracing it.

“I am really excited for Halloween,” he said.

Hours and location

Piecemeal Pies, 112 Main St., Stowe. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Monday. (802) 585-3365, www.piecemealpies.com

