4 things to watch when the Browns play the Bears in preseason finale: Orange and Brown Talk

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is beginning to make some believers out of folks. And one of those folks just so happens to be Skip Bayless. The man fellow “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe affectionately knows as “SKIIIIUUP” took to his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, to speak on the Panthers and their new starting quarterback. He thinks that Mayfield, just as he’s done throughout his football career, is ready to win people over on this latest journey.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO