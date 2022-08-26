Real Estate

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend’s Field of Dreams | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn wrote down memories of his childhood growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. His older brother Tom Bohn, figures into most of them. Dave and Tom did everything together as kids, from sharing a bed to cleaning out the henhouse to playing baseball. Tom passed away August 14, 2022. This story is in loving memory of Tom, who could really send ‘em sailing.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford to hold Open Book on recent reassessments | By Steve Volkert

Hartford, WI – The 2021-22 revaluation process in Hartford, WI is on schedule for a Fall release. After doing the walk around inspections on all of the residential and commercial properties throughout the City, they will now build their models on market rates for the given properties. All property...
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI

Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home

West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
1440 WROK

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
OSHKOSH, WI

