VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Signage going up for new sports store in Washington Co., WI
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Out with the old and in with the new as signs change in West Bend, WI. The ghost letters of the former Boston Store can be seen behind the new sign going up for Dunham’s Sports at 1291 W. Paradise Dr.
West Bend’s Field of Dreams | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn wrote down memories of his childhood growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. His older brother Tom Bohn, figures into most of them. Dave and Tom did everything together as kids, from sharing a bed to cleaning out the henhouse to playing baseball. Tom passed away August 14, 2022. This story is in loving memory of Tom, who could really send ‘em sailing.
Important data for Washington County taxpayers on ARPA funding and November 8, 2022 referendums
Washington Co., WI – As local government bodies prep for multiple referendum tax increases on the November 8, 2022 ballot, neighbors are asking for the data on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The money was distributed across the U.S. by the federal government. Click HERE for a link...
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
Hartford to hold Open Book on recent reassessments | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The 2021-22 revaluation process in Hartford, WI is on schedule for a Fall release. After doing the walk around inspections on all of the residential and commercial properties throughout the City, they will now build their models on market rates for the given properties. All property...
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
Signs of the season as fall starts creeping into the landscape in Washington County, WI
Washington Co., WI – Thursday, September 22, 2022, is the official arrival of the Autumnal Equinox but neighbors in Washington County are already starting to see signs of the fall season. Some orange and reds are dotting the trees on the block. Folks are donning sweatshirts and sweaters during...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Trail’s Edge Apartments installs sign, scheduling tours; it’s time to come home
West Bend, WI – It’s official; the new sign has been set in place and it’s time to call Trail’s Edge Apartments “home.” The move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant
KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs
You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
