Pa. police can pull you over for your license plate frame, court rules
The judges found the state’s vehicle code prohibits any part of the plate from being covered, including the visitpa.com website of the state’s tourism office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Josh Shapiro breaks with Democrats on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns. Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow...
Dispute at King of Prussia mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
Police said no injuries were reported and no shots were fired by the woman who pulled the gun around 1:15 p.m. A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said.
Pa.’s unreliable lobbyist disclosure website is getting a user-friendly upgrade
More than 15 line items received a more than 100% boost in this year’s budget, including an upgrade to a website for lobbyists that has reportedly resulted in inaccurate disciplinary action. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with...
Pa. court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed
Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by...
USDA scattering rabies vaccines in Pa., 12 other states
About 3.5 million doses of the experimental vaccine Onrab are being distributed in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is...
At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources
The new 988 system launched in mid-July, and one early estimate says calls went up 45% nationally during the first week. On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state.
Report: Pennsylvanians living with a disability faced more significant hurdles during pandemic
A new report finds that those living with a disability faced bigger challenges and hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report – “COVID-19 Health Care Barriers Among People with Disabilities – is the first part of a multi-year effort funded by the CDC’s COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant to improve health equity.”
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s events turn out...
How will Pa. benefit from infrastructure bill?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania is in line to receive $17.8 billion dollars as part of the...
Why people in State College and rural north-central Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services
Costly regulations and smaller populations relative to urban areas have prevented any providers from opening since one in State College closed after a series of scandals. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.
Pa. and other 23 states get $560M for high-priority cleanup of wells
The Interior Department is giving 24 states a total of $560 million to start cleaning high-priority derelict oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land, the department said Thursday. It said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with as the government begins allocating $4.7 billion set aside...
Pa. school district defamed teacher over Jan. 6 Trump rally, lawsuits states
Jason Moorehead claims the Allentown School District destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Pennsylvania wireless company fined after worker falls to his death
Michael Vasquez was working on a Crown Castle cell tower on Dec. 4, 2021 in Washington when he fell about 140 feet. Washington state regulators fined a Pennsylvania wireless company $12,000 for safety violations after the death of a cellphone tower worker near Arlington last year. Michael Vasquez was working...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging creates new unit to investigate elder financial abuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is shining a light on elder financial abuse, in hopes of getting more convictions. The department’s new financial abuse specialist team will consist of an attorney, two financial analysts, and a retired state trooper with experience in financial exploitation investigations. The unit is funded for two years through a $666,000 federal grant.
Commonwealth Court orders Pa.’s health department to release information on medical marijuana program
For more than a year, the Department of Health has fought to block Spotlight PA’s request for information. Judges rejected the agency’s arguments calling one claim “undeveloped.”. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
In-state Pitt students to get $350 ‘grants’ from COVID-19 relief money
In-state students at the University of Pittsburgh will each receive a portion of the school’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money. Pitt officials announced on Wednesday the school will divide all of the $7.5 million payment among the more than 20,000 in-state students on five campuses. Pitt estimates each in-state undergraduate and graduate student enrolled at least part-time will get a grant of about $350. The final amount will be determined after period when students can drop and add classes ends on September 9.
Pennsylvania suburban voters are key for Doug Mastriano. His abortion views seem to be turning them off
Many suburban Republicans say they are having a hard time bringing themselves to vote for their party’s nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano. And several voters and political operatives doing on-the-ground outreach say his stance on abortion is a big reason why. In this race to lead purple Pennsylvania, the...
Slashed funding, equity, parent choice: Pennsylvania gov candidates have hugely different education plans
Here’s a comparison of what the two candidates say they plan to do. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro wants to continue to increase public education funding in Pennsylvania, while his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano, wants to dramatically cut it. Mastriano, a state senator, would take the funds and move...
Nearly a million Pennsylvanians could have their student loans wiped away under Joe Biden’s plan
U.S. Department of Education data show those borrowers carry $20,000 or less in federal student loan debt – which the Biden administration wants to eliminate. Nearly a million Pennsylvanians who have federal student loan balances may qualify for total forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s relief plan. That’s according...
