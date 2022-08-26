In-state students at the University of Pittsburgh will each receive a portion of the school’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money. Pitt officials announced on Wednesday the school will divide all of the $7.5 million payment among the more than 20,000 in-state students on five campuses. Pitt estimates each in-state undergraduate and graduate student enrolled at least part-time will get a grant of about $350. The final amount will be determined after period when students can drop and add classes ends on September 9.

