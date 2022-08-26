ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

Pa. police can pull you over for your license plate frame, court rules

The judges found the state’s vehicle code prohibits any part of the plate from being covered, including the visitpa.com website of the state’s tourism office. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
WITF

Pa. court loosens rules on where malpractice cases can be filed

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday reversed its own two-decade-old rule that required medical malpractice cases to be filed in the county where the alleged harm occurred, a win for civil plaintiffs and the lawyers who represent them but a potentially costly change for health care providers. The decision by...
WITF

USDA scattering rabies vaccines in Pa., 12 other states

About 3.5 million doses of the experimental vaccine Onrab are being distributed in parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Tennessee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is...
WITF

At 988 call centers, crisis counselors offer empathy — and juggle limited resources

The new 988 system launched in mid-July, and one early estimate says calls went up 45% nationally during the first week. On a Friday evening at a call center in southeastern Pennsylvania, Michael Colluccio stirs his hot tea, puts on his headset, and starts up his computer. On the screen, calls are coming in to the suicide prevention lifeline from around the state.
WITF

How will Pa. benefit from infrastructure bill?

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Pennsylvania is in line to receive $17.8 billion dollars as part of the...
WITF

Why people in State College and rural north-central Pa. don’t have easy access to in-person abortion services

Costly regulations and smaller populations relative to urban areas have prevented any providers from opening since one in State College closed after a series of scandals. This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.
WITF

Pa. school district defamed teacher over Jan. 6 Trump rally, lawsuits states

Jason Moorehead claims the Allentown School District destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
WITF

Pennsylvania wireless company fined after worker falls to his death

Michael Vasquez was working on a Crown Castle cell tower on Dec. 4, 2021 in Washington when he fell about 140 feet. Washington state regulators fined a Pennsylvania wireless company $12,000 for safety violations after the death of a cellphone tower worker near Arlington last year. Michael Vasquez was working...
WITF

Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging creates new unit to investigate elder financial abuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is shining a light on elder financial abuse, in hopes of getting more convictions. The department’s new financial abuse specialist team will consist of an attorney, two financial analysts, and a retired state trooper with experience in financial exploitation investigations. The unit is funded for two years through a $666,000 federal grant.
WITF

Commonwealth Court orders Pa.’s health department to release information on medical marijuana program

For more than a year, the Department of Health has fought to block Spotlight PA’s request for information. Judges rejected the agency’s arguments calling one claim “undeveloped.”. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News,...
WITF

In-state Pitt students to get $350 ‘grants’ from COVID-19 relief money

In-state students at the University of Pittsburgh will each receive a portion of the school’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money. Pitt officials announced on Wednesday the school will divide all of the $7.5 million payment among the more than 20,000 in-state students on five campuses. Pitt estimates each in-state undergraduate and graduate student enrolled at least part-time will get a grant of about $350. The final amount will be determined after period when students can drop and add classes ends on September 9.
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

