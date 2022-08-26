ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

There are three road detours coming soon to Somerset County. Here's what you need to know.

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
 4 days ago
Traffic detours are going into effect as early as next week in the northern part of Somerset County, as work begins on three bridge projects in Conemaugh and Paint townships.

A 5.8-mile detour starts Monday in Conemaugh Township as crews begin work to update the Glessner Road bridge, according to an announcement from the District 9 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Back to school:Meet Conemaugh Township Elementary School's new principal

Detour signs are to be in place until Oct. 24 at the latest, the notice said. While work progresses, the detoured route follows Route 985, aka the Somerset Pike, Route 403, Route 4041, aka Soap Hollow Road, Blough Road and Fernwood Drive.

Spruce Street bridge

In Paint Township, a 3.2-mile traffic detour begins on Monday as work begins on the Spruce Street bridge near Windber.

The detour is to continue until Oct. 17 at the latest, and the detoured route follows Louella Drive, Basin Drive and Statler Road.

Both of these bridge rehabilitation projects involve the removal and replacement of the bridge decks, along with roadway approach work and guiderail and signage upgrades.

These two projects are part of an overall $2.6 million contract to renovate 12 bridges in the county by October of 2023, weather dependent. The work is being done by George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton.

Motorcycles and classic cars:What is the 'Ride to Remember' and why are they stopping in Shanksville?

Seanor Road bridge

The third traffic detour begins on Sept. 12 as the Seanor Road bridge is demolished and replaced with a new structure. This bridge carries Route 601 over Shade Creek in Paint Township.

On Monday, a flagging crew will start directing daylight traffic in the area as work crews prepare a construction access road and signs and signals are placed to alert motorists to the upcoming detour. Motorists should use caution as they drive through the work area.

In addition to replacing the bridge, this project includes drainage placement, new guiderails and minor roadway approach work.

A 14-mile detour is to be in place through Oct. 5 as work takes place. Southbound traffic will use a detour following Route 56, aka Scalp Avenue, to Route 219 south and Route 403 south to Route 601 at Seanor Road.

Northbound traffic from Seanor Road follows Route 601 to Route 403, to Woodstown Highway and the Route 219 north entrance ramp, continues on Route 219 north to Scalp Avenue and follows Route 56 east back to Route 601.

Home sales:How hot is the real estate market near Somerset? Home sale prices fall to $115K

This $1.6 million bridge replacement project is expected to be finished by November, weather dependent. HRI, Inc. Of State College is doing the work.

For more information on the current road and bridge construction projects planned in the county, visit PennDOT’s Road & Bridge Project Construction webpage.

